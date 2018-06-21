Troy man faces weapons charges in Piqua

PIQUA — A Troy man was arrested on weapons and drug charges in Piqua on Wednesday evening.

Jah Dominique Batdorf, 24, is facing multiple weapons, drugs, and reckless driving related charges, including third-degree felony having a weapon while under disability, fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm, fifth-degree felony drug possession, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree misdemeanor reckless operation, first-degree misdemeanor OVI while driving under suspension, and first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension.

Batdorf was involved in a traffic incident in the area of Wayne and South streets on Wednesday evening, after which he was reportedly found with weapons and suspected drugs, according to court records.

Batdorf was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on Thursday morning at 12:40 a.m. Batdorf is continuing to be held in the jail on a total bond of $106,000.

Batdorf was arraigned on those charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday morning. A preliminary hearing for Batdorf is scheduled for June 27.

In other news:

• Charges were filed this week in connection with a narcotics-related search warrant that was executed on May 31, on the 200 block of Third Street in Piqua. Piqua Police Department detectives located suspected drugs at the residence, which were sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory for analysis. The drugs were found to be methamphetamine, according to Piqua police reports.

Nathan G. Street, 32, address unknown, was charged with felony drug possession and third-degree felony tampering with evidence in connection with this incident. A warrant for Street was requested.

• Mark A. Wood, 32, of Piqua, was arraigned on fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property in Miami County Municipal Court this week.

Wood was charged in connection with a report of a burglary on the 300 block of West Greene Street in Piqua on June 12. The victim reported a number of tools missing from his garage.

A preliminary hearing for Wood is scheduled for June 27.

Wood is also facing additional charges of second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging and fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property. He was charged in connection with a report of a criminal damaging and theft complaint from an apartment on the 600 block of North Main Street on June 1, at 12:30 p.m.

Wood is continuing to be held in jail on a total bond of $1,500.

Wood https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_Mark-A-Wood-mugshot-cmyk.jpg Wood Batdorf https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_Jah-D-Batdorf-mugshot-cmyk.jpg Batdorf

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com