Klatt aircraft have Miami County ties

VANDALIA — What do historic WACO airplanes, Hartzell Propeller, and jet-powered airplanes have in common?

Folks around the Miami County area are used to seeing beautiful biplanes flying over the towns and fields, the sounds of the radial engine taking one back in time.

Enter John Klatt and Screamin’ Sasquatch, a 1927 WACO, powered by a traditional Pratt & Whitney radial engine — and General Electric jet engine — that’s right, a jet-powered WACO aircraft.

The dual-powered WACO flown by the exciting John Klatt is set to thrill audiences this weekend at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.

Screamin’ Sasquatch produces over 4,500 pounds of thrust, allowing Klatt to do maneuvers that George Weaver and Clayton Bruckner, founders of WACO, would never have dreamed of doing.

The aircraft began as a 1929 WACO Taperwing, built in Troy. The propeller of choice for Klatt and his team is from Hartzell Propeller in Piqua. Klatt gives much praise to the Hartzell Propeller team for keeping him and Screamin’ Sasquatch ready to fly.

Klatt, a retired United States Air National Guard lieutenant colonel, flew C-130 aircraft before transitioning into the F-16 Fighting Falcon. Klatt is a veteran of three combat tours in Iraq.

He began flying air shows while still in the military. His unique routine in his jet-powered WACO is increasing in popularity with each passing season.

Klatt will be performing on both Saturday and Sunday at the Vectren Dayton Air Show. To learn more about Klatt’s appearances, go to johnklattairshows.com.

For more information about the Vectren Dayton Air Show, visit www.daytonairshow.com.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call John Klatt of John Klatt Air Shows flies over the Dayton countryside in his Jack Links Extra 300 on Wednesday as he prepares to thill crowds at this weekend's Vectren Dayton Air Show.