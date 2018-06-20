Duke Foundation awards grants locally

MIAMI COUNTY ‚ Seven Miami County nonprofit organizations supporting education, social services, young people and the community received a financial boost from The Paul G. Duke Foundation. The Foundation has announced new grants totaling more than $190,000 to benefit area residents.

The Duke Foundation is observing a significant benchmark and accomplishment this year as it celebrates 35 years of grant making and support for non-profit organizations in Miami County area and beyond. A long and active history of philanthropic Duke support has resulted in over $22 million in approved grants for countless nonprofit organizations. Recently announced support for expanded and enhanced programming for the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership builds on 15 years of a successful nonprofit leadership training partnership between the Foundation and Edison State Community College

Among the seven new grants, the Duke Foundation’s matching grant to the WACO Historical Society will for a limited time double donations that support a new building for the WACO Learning Center. The new Center will permit a significant increase in the number of educational programs offered to area students in the areas of science, technology, engineering, aviation, and math. These programs are a natural fit for the Society, which was founded by former WACO employees and aviation enthusiasts to preserve and expand upon the WACO aviation company’s legacy in the Troy area.

Another grant exemplifies the support the Duke Foundation continues to provide for the needs of the community. The Miami County area, like the rest of Ohio, continues to struggle with the devastating opioid epidemic and the related public health crisis. A grant for the Miami County Recovery Council will enable community education programs as well as intervention and treatment efforts for opioid-dependent individuals and for their families.

The organizations receiving grants are:

• Friends of the Hayner, Inc. — To support updates to landscaping, signage, and amenities of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

• The Future Begins Today —To support the Nurturing & Mentoring Programs for Troy students.

• Miami County Recovery Council, Inc. — To provide unrestricted program support in order to help individuals affected by the opioid epidemic.

• Piqua Arts Council — To support Miami County Individual Artist Opportunity grants, funding new work and professional development for artists.

• Prevent Blindness Ohio — To support the Certified Vision Screener In-Service Training workshop, assisting volunteers working in organizations and facilities in Miami, Darke, and Shelby counties.

• Troy-Miami County Public Library — To purchase books for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

• WACO Historical Society — To provide a matching grant encouraging support of the WACO Learning Center facility capital campaign, which will result in a building specifically designated for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Aviation & Math) education.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation’s Board of Trustees encourages nonprofit organizations in the Miami County area to apply for grants. Information on eligibility guidelines, application deadlines, and submission of applications to the Duke Foundation can be found at www.paulgdukefoundation.org. The next application deadline for the Duke Foundation is Aug. 1, 2018; deadlines for 2019 will be posted in coming months. Please visit the website for the most up-to-date information. Grants are awarded in spring and fall each year.

Organizations seeking support for school-year programs are encouraged to submit applications at the spring deadline for support of the upcoming academic year; those seeking support for summer programs are encouraged to apply in summer for the following year’s programming. Organizations with year-round programs may apply at either deadline.

The Duke Foundation’s mission is to be a catalyst to enhance the quality of life in the Miami County area. Grantmaking efforts focus on programs benefiting children, young adults, and families in the Miami County area. Grants are made in the areas of social services, education, health, and the arts for both general and specific project support, including seed money for innovative programs. The Duke Foundation frequently makes challenge grants for projects to encourage matching gifts or additional funding from other donors.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation, a Supporting Foundation of The Columbus Foundation, was established in 1983. It has a long history of philanthropic support for nonprofit organizations. Paul Duke, Miami County businessman and philanthropist, evolved his local Duke Garden Centers into a national lawn and garden service, Chem-Lawn. The proceeds from the sale of that business enabled him to generously support many community projects and charitable programs.