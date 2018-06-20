Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

DISTURBING: A driver was cited for driving on a temporary permit with no licensed driver and disturbing the peace after a traffic stop in the area of Gordon Street and Manier Avenue on June 15 at 10:50 p.m. Bryant R. Sweitzer, 20, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

THEFT: Prescription medication was reported stolen on the 800 block of West Greene Street sometime between June 13-16. Ethan D. Grunkemeyer, 27, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a female subject shoplifting items at Walmart on June 16 at approximately 2:20 p.m. The female was located, and the items were recovered. The female was charged and incarcerated. Sherrita A. Longstreath, 43, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

MARIJUANA POSSESSION: A juvenile driver was cited for minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia then released to her parent after a traffic stop in the area of North Downing and West Water streets on June 16 at 11:30 p.m. She was warned for a marked lanes violation.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Lucky’s bar reported a female who showed up intoxicated and refused to leave on June 17 at approximately 1:10 a.m. The female refused to tell officers where she resided and was highly intoxicated. She was incarcerated for her safety until she sobered up. Amie M. Guerra, 40, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: A subject with an active warrant was reported to be at Family Dollar on June 17 at 12:20 p.m. The subject was taken into custody after a foot pursuit and was incarcerated on additional charges. Michael W. Butts, 28, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business in connection with this incident. Butts is also facing a charge of fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs.