You’re Invited

VBS planned

CONOVER — Lena Baptist Church, located at 8050 Church St. in Conover, is holding Vacation Bible School for preschool-aged children through sixth grade students from June 25 through June 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. Their theme this summer is the Rolling River Rampage.

Registration is available on their website at lenabaptist.com.

For more information, Lena Baptist Church can be contacted at (937) 368-3879.

Fourth of July observance planned

PIQUA — The Randolph and McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex, located on 655 N. Main St., will be observing the Fourth of July with a focus on a spiritual initiative relating to the Universal Commandment to love God and to love others greater than one’s self.

The Randolph and McCullock Freedom’s Struggle Complex is inviting pastors and elders among the disciples of Christ to take a leadership role in forming circles of inclusion for dialogue and prayer in healing the nation and seeking reconciliation through doing the right thing.

The Randolph and McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex will be conducting workshops, singing praises, playing Christian games, and other activities will be offered on a “get in where you fit in” basis.

For the multitude gathering for this purpose, they will offer a slice of bread and a piece of fish as a “remembrance” to embrace the spirit of the Universal Commandment, and they are asking others to bring their own food and share it with those gathering for this inclusive spiritual celebration.

All are invited.

Rummage sale planned

PIQUA — The sixth annual rummage sale, sponsored by the Mission Committee at St. Boniface’s and St. Mary’s Parishes, will be held on July 7 and 8 in the Caserta Activities Center, 218 S. Downing, Piqua. Sale hours are Saturday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 8, from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the rummage sale benefit the parishes’ missionaries in Chile and Guatemala and their twinning project in Dominica. A variety of household items, toys, holiday decorations, and more will be for sale. There will be home-baked goods, a food-stand, a purse/scarf/jewelry boutique, and complimentary religious items, too.

Donations are still being accepted for the rummage sale. Anyone wishing to make a donation may drop their items off at Piqua Store N’ Lock, 450 Garbry Road, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Caserta Activities Center on Thursday, July 5, and Friday, July 6. To arrange donation pick-up or for additional information, contact Don Stonerock, 773-2400.

St. Boniface’s and St. Mary’s Catholic Churches VBS planned

PIQUA — St. Boniface’s and St. Mary’s parishes invite area children, who have completed grades K-5, to participate in “Shipwrecked — Rescued by Jesus” Vacation Bible School (VBS) on Monday, July 16, through Friday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Caserta Activity Center, 218 South Downing, Piqua. There is also a preschool program for children ages 3 to Pre-K.

“Shipwrecked-Rescued by Jesus” is filled with Bible stores, hands-on games, exciting activities, fantastic songs, dancing, skits, and great snacks. This five-day VBS experience will anchor your child in the truth that Jesus carries them through every storm in life.

All children in the community are welcome to participate. Registration is required. The cost is $25 for the entire week. Scholarships are available. For a registration form or more information, contact Diane Mengos, Piqua Parishes Director of Religious Education, at 937-974-7488 or email mengosd@piquaparishes.org.

Fletcher UMC to host VBS

FLETCHER — The Fletcher United Methodist Church invites all families to attend their summer Vacation Bible School program“Shipwrecked” from July 24-26 between 6-8 p.m. The program is free.

Kids ages 4-12 will participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, and experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures!

They will have the opportunity to collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out Science-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long! Kids willl earn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings.

Each day will conclude with the Sail Away Send-off that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.

Registration can be completed online atwww.vbspro.events/p/fletcherumc or call Fletcher UMC at (937) 368-2470.