‘Longest Day’ activities begin

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association, Miami Valley Chapter, announces several Dayton-area events for “The Longest Day,” a global effort to raise awareness and funds for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

The Longest Day Food Truck Rally and Live Broadcast

What: Food truck rally and live broadcast hosted by AM 1290 and News 95.7 WHIO at St. Leonard. Food trucks scheduled to appear: Tin Roof Mobile Food, Hunger Paynes, Nacho Pig, The Drunken Waffle, The Wicked ‘Wich of Dayton, Comfort Food and Coffee, Smokin Barrels, Kona Ice.

When: Thursday, June 21, 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: St. Leonard – 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville

A Day of Movement

What: Dayton-area health and wellness organizations are hosting sunrise to sunset free drop-in fitness and wellness classes to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association.

When: Thursday, June 21, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Dayton Beer Company — 41 Madison St., Dayton

Jackie’s Run

What: Steve Schwalbach to run 85 miles from Dayton to Cincinnati to bring awareness and raise funds in honor of his late mother, Jackie. Schwalbach will depart from RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton and run the bike trails to Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati.

When: Saturday, June 23, 12 a.m. (midnight)

Where: RiverScape MetroPark – 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Ride to Remember

What: Benefit motorcycle ride followed by Rider-Palooza celebration with music, barbecue, and silent auction.

When: Saturday, June 23, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Several ride locations in Dayton. Rider-Palooza is at Brookhaven — One Country Lane, Brookville

Battle of the BBQs

What: Eat and watch as Smokinbeebeeq and Christian Bros. Meat Co. try to out sell each other in the battle of the BBQs. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

When: Thursday, June 21, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern – 700 E. 4th St., Dayton

Neon Movies

What: Round up your movie ticket price and proceeds will be donated to Alzheimer’s Association.

When: Saturday, June 23

Where: The Neon – 130 E. 5th St., Dayton

Brookhaven Retirement Community

What: Breakfast, nail painting, pond walks, and bake sale to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

When: Thursday, June 2, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Brookhaven Retirement Community — One Country Lane, Brookville

Flying Ace Car Wash

What: All car wash proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

When: Thursday, June 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Flying Ace Car Wash Huber Heights — 5570 Merily Way, Huber Heights