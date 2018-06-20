Local food summit to be held at Edison

PIQUA — Registration is open for the upcoming 2018 Miami County Local Food Summit.

The theme of the summit is “Making Lasting Local Food Connections” and will be held Friday, June 29, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Atrium in the North Hall.

Across the nation, local foods have emerged as a growing business sector. This summit will bring together agricultural people and industries, public policymakers, private business leaders, not-for-profit institutions, economic developers, and citizens to discuss how everyone can work together, create jobs, do business, and expand the economy here in Miami County. They are forging pathways between local farmers, producers, processors, restaurants, institutions, storefronts, and consumers.

Keynote speaker for the event will be Christie Welch, Direct Food and Agriculture Direct marketing specialist from the Ohio State University.

Key themes and objectives that will be discussed include establishing connections in the local food system, learning the impact of local food, and a local sourcing success story from Antioch College.

Topics of interest include the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association and the 2018 Farm Bill, marketing for the small producers and growers, social media for small producers and growers, and a panel discussion.

A locally sourced light breakfast and locally sourced full lunch is provided for participants who pre-register at bit.ly/2I8xB4Qor by searching for it on events.eventzilla.net.

Registration and a locally-sourced light breakfast will be held between 8:30-9 a.m.

Visit the Miami County Local Food Council on their Facebook page. The 2018 Miami County Local Food Summit is offered to the community at no charge thanks to their generous sponsors of the Miami County Local Food Council and Edison State Community College.

Goal is to create lasting food connections