Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: A subject turned in digital scales to the municipal prosecutor on June 13. The scales were turned over to the Piqua Police Department and destroyed.

THEFT: Money was reported stolen on the 300 block of South Street on June 13 at approximately 11 a.m.

A lawn mower was stolen out of a back yard on the 300 block of Home Avenue sometime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on June 12.

A package was stolen from a porch on the 700 block of North Downing Street sometime between June 7-13.

A complainant advised that, when he was putting away jewelry from a display at Thoma, he noticed one was missing on June 13 at 7:30 a.m.

A bicycle was reported stolen on the 400 block of Harrison Street on June 14 at 10:35 a.m.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A complainant advised she received a suspicious phone call on the 200 block of Kienle Drive on June 13 at 12:15 p.m.

A suspect was contacted and warned for telecommunications harassment on the 600 block of South Main Street on June 13 at 3:40 p.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A vehicle’s tires were slashed on the 300 block of Camp Street sometime between June 12-13.

ASSIST SQUAD: A juvenile was injured by a broken window on the 300 block of South Wayne Street on June 13 at approximately 5 p.m. The bleeding stopped and a dressing was applied by medic staff from the Piqua Fire Department. He was taken to hospital by his mother for further medical evaluation.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: Police responded to a call referencing a non-injury, hit-skip accident involving two vehicles in the area of McKinley Avenue and South Street on June 13 at 5:45 p.m. No information was available on the suspect vehicle.

INFORMATION REPORT: An officer was flagged down in reference to a car full of kids throwing water on a complainant near the Shell gas station on South Street on June 13 at approximately 7:15 p.m. The complainant advised the subject who threw the water was a male with dark hair. He was driving a silver car.

ASSAULT: A caller and his roommate got into an argument that the caller said became physical on the 1300 block of Camaro Court on June 13 at approximately 8:10 p.m. Both parties had conflicting stories and separated for the night.

ASSIST CITIZEN: A subject came to the police department and requested a ride back to his vehicle on June 13 at 8:15 p.m. He had injured his leg on the bike path and could not ride to the end of the path. He was transported to his vehicle.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A caller reported a dog in a yard on the 700 block of South Main Street that appeared to be aggressive on June 13 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the caller advised the owners of the dog had been chasing after the dog after it got loose. The owners had retrieved the dog and taken it back. It was not known where the dog came from or who the owners were.

SUSPICIOUS: While on patrol, a vehicle was located in Fountain Park after hours on June 14 at 1:45 a.m. Two occupants were found sleeping in the car. An officer advised them of the park curfew. Both subjects then left in their vehicle.

BURGLARY: A subject reported returning home to find her front door standing open on the 1100 block of Chevy Lane on June 14 at 4:40 a.m. A Samsung TV was reported to have been damaged, which took place sometime between midnight and 4:40 a.m. on June 14.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic crash with no injuries in the area of East Ash Street and Armory Drive on June 14 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Due to conflicting statements, police were unable to determine the at-fault driver.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of three juveniles inside a vacant home on the 700 block of Willard Street on June 14 at approximately 9:30 a.m. The juveniles were located and warned for trespassing. Contact was made with the juveniles parents.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police responded to a call referencing a group of male subjects physically fighting in the street on the 600 block of West Greene Street on June 14 at approximately 10:45 p.m. Upon arrival, four male subjects were found to be fighting. The male subjects were separated, and all four subjects were cited for disorderly conduct. Jack C. Bowen, 47, Scott A. Bowen, Sr., 42, Desmond C. Lawson, 19, and Durbin C. Lawson, 39, all of Piqua, were cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.