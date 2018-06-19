Sidney woman earns award at Miss Ohio

MANSFIELD — A Sidney woman won an award at the Miss Ohio program, held June 16, at Mansfield’s Renaissance Theater.

Monique Booher, of Sidney, grabbed the Miss American Community Service award during the program, which awarded more than $46,000 in scholarships this year.

The Miss Ohio Crown went to Miss Maple City, Matti-Lynn Chrisman, of Cambridge. Chrisman, 22, who was competing at Miss Ohio for the third time, will advance to Miss America on Sept. 9.

Chrisman received a $10,000 scholarship, courtesy of the Natalie Ruth Plank Memorial Fund, as well as a 2017 Chevy Cruze to use during her reign, donated by Graham Chevrolet. Henri’s Cloud Nine will be providing Chrisman with her entire Miss America wardrobe. Chrisman also won the Paul Herlihy Spirit award for a returning contestant.

The Miss Ohio Organization is an official state preliminary competition to the Miss America Organization.

