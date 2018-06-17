Commission, trustees to consider cemetery levy

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will hold a joint meeting with Washington Township Trustees on Tuesday for the consideration of a renewal and increased levy for the maintenance of Forest Hill Cemetery.

The commission and trustees will be considering a renewal and increased levy that shall not exceed 0.70 mill for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to $0.07 for each $100 of valuation, according to the resolution. The levy would also be for five years.

Forest Hill Cemetery is seeking to renew the current levy that raises funds for the cemetery and increase the amount for improvements, as the cemetery “does not have the ability to borrow funds,” according to the resolution.

The levy is intended to be placed on the Nov. 6 ballot, but the commission and trustees will first have to approve requesting that the Miami County auditor certify the amounts of the levy prior to voting later on having the levy placed on the ballot.

During the commission’s regular meeting that will follow the joint meeting, the commission will be voting on a new purchase order for the Public Works Department.

At their last meeting, the commission tabled a purchase order for a dump truck to Valley Ford Truck, Inc. City Manager Gary Huff requested that commission table the item, as he was not satisfied with the bidding process this item underwent. The cost for that item was approximately $69,981.

Instead of purchasing a dump truck, this new purchase order coming before the commission will be to Hageman Trucking Service, LLC, to haul asphalt and millings in their tandem trucks. The cost is not to exceed $60,000.

Two ordinances will also come before the commission to vacate the public rights-of-way of two alleys, including one that is underneath the Orr Felt building.

The commission will also vote on scheduling a public hearing on the proposed city tax budget for Miami County for the calendar year 2019 and draft appropriation ordinance for July 3, at 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

