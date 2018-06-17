House explodes, family displaced but unhurt

WEST MILTON — A reported house explosion left a West Milton-area family displaced but unharmed on Sunday morning.

Firefighters from West Milton were called to a home at 4410 Iddings Road, about a mile north of State Route 571 at approximately 9 a.m. They arrived to find the two-story home with extensive damage from what fire officials called a “propane explosion.”

A family of five, two adults and three children, was home at the time of the explosion, but all escaped unharmed. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.

West Milton Fire officials described the house as “a total loss.” There is no word on what may have led to the propane explosion.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 10:30 a.m.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters from West Milton work at the scene of a reported house expolsion in the 4000 block of Iddings Road on Sunday morning. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_061718mju_houseexplosioin_iddings-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters from West Milton work at the scene of a reported house expolsion in the 4000 block of Iddings Road on Sunday morning. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_MJU_5454-1.jpg