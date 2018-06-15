PCS gives the slip to ‘summer slide’

PIQUA — Summertime … and the livin’ is easy. It’s also easy to slip into the slump of what some call “summer slide,” when kids forget much of what they learned during the school year.

In order to combat that slide, Piqua City Schools offers such remedies as a summer reading program — with stops by the PCS Book Mobile — and helpful hints like:

• Make sure your child reads at least 20 minutes every day. In addition to preventing summer slide, it prepares children for success in the fall.

• Help your child track the minutes he/she is reading over the summer and record them to earn prizes at the end of summer.

As an example of how to reward kids for reading PCS suggests letting them earn “Book Bucks.” For every 100 minutes the child reads, one Book Buck is earned.

If kids take part in the Piqua Public Library’s summer reading program, they can earn one Book Buck per trip to the library, where the Children’s Department will track their participation and share the information with the school.

Kids also can earn a Book Buck by participating in reading session with Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds.

For every five Book Bucks earned, the child’s name is entered into a drawing where they can win such loot as games, toys, gift cards, electronics, books and even an ice cream sundae party or skating bash.

PCS also has partnered with the Salvation Army, as well as numerous generous individuals and civic groups, to bring the Book Mobile to several locations in town:

Tuesdays:

• Paris Court, 10:55-11:15 a.m.

• Salvation Army, 11:20-11:40 a.m.

• Piqua Village, noon-12:20 p.m.

Thursdays:

• Shawnee — Central Baptist Church, 11:20-11:45 a.m.

• Washington Commons, 11:50 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Kiwanis Park, 12:30-1 p.m.

• Das Park, 1-1:30 p.m.

Donations are being accepted for the Book Mobile. If you have any “gently used” books you would like to donate, contact PCS Director of Curriculum and Instruction Teresa Anderson at (937) 773-4321, Ext. 6812.

In addition to PCS’ offerings, the Piqua Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, as well as 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Summer reading ideas, games and resources also can be found at: http://www.thinktv.org/education/summer-reading/

Provided photo Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds reads to local youngsters at Veterans Memorial earlier this week as part of Piqua City Schools’ summer reading program. Upcoming “Read with the Mayor” sessions will be at 3 p.m. July 11, on Canal Place behind Susie’s Big Dipper, and at 11 a.m. Aug. 7, in Fountain Park by the playground. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_kazy.jpg Provided photo Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds reads to local youngsters at Veterans Memorial earlier this week as part of Piqua City Schools’ summer reading program. Upcoming “Read with the Mayor” sessions will be at 3 p.m. July 11, on Canal Place behind Susie’s Big Dipper, and at 11 a.m. Aug. 7, in Fountain Park by the playground.