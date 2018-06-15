Alzheimer’s Association hosts the Longest Day event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease

DAYTON — Each year on the summer solstice, which falls on June 21 in 2018, the Alzheimer’s Association hosts The Longest Day, a global movement and team event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

The Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association invites the entire community to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s and participate in The Longest Day activities and events happening in the area.

From sunrise to sunset on June 21, teams across the Miami Valley will participate in activities they love to honor those living with the disease and their caregivers. Funds raised from The Longest Day – which occurs during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month – will support the Association’s care and support programs and help to advance research toward the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease.

“For those facing Alzheimer’s, every day is the longest day,” said Eric VanVlymen, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter and Regional Director for Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia. “We encourage people in our community to come together and participate in activities they love – or an activity loved by someone affected by the disease – to show people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers that they’re not alone in the fight.”

Examples of fundraising events organized by The Longest Day teams in the Miami Valley include “A Day of Movement” taking place on June 21, which involves sunrise to sunset fitness activities hosted by area health and wellness organizations, and “Ride to Remember” on June 23, a benefit motorcycle ride culminating in a celebration with live music and barbecue. One volunteer, Steve Schwalbach, will be running from Dayton to Cincinnati on June 23, departing from RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton at midnight and running a total distance of 85 miles to Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati.

An estimated 5.7 million Americans of all ages are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number that is expected to rise as the population of older adults increases. Today, Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in Ohio, and the only top 10 cause of death in the United States that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed.

Those interested in participating in The Longest Day are invited to start or join a team, at alz.org/thelongestday or contact Emily Gamble, special events coordinator, Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, at egamble@alz.org or 937-610-7008. A complete calendar of local fundraising events is available at alz.org/dayton.