Drop in to Mainstreet coloring contest

PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua’s Rockin’ River Duck Drop coloring contest is returning as a fun way to get involved in the annual duck drop. Winners of the contest will receive prizes including $50 pass to the Cinemark in Piqua for each age bracket in the contest.

“Last year’s response to the contest just blew us away,” Mainstreet Executive Director Lorna Swisher said. “We had over 200 entries, which we consider a great success. The time and effort that went into the coloring pages was so apparent – it was just awesome all the way around.

“The 2018 contest pages were created specially for us by Aaron Lindeman, the same talented artist that made our Duck Drop trading cards last year. It’s nice to be able to use duck images that are uniquely ours.”

Children and adults of all ages are invited to dive in, with three age categories: ages 1-6; 7-12; and 13 to adult. Entrants must submit the official coloring page for their age bracket. Pages to color are available at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Readmore’s Hallmark, the Piqua Public Library, Mainstreet Piqua’s office, and the Piqua Community Farmers Market, or online at mainstreetpiqua.com.

Return completed coloring sheets by Thursday July 26. They can be dropped off at Mainstreet Piqua, 326 N. Main St.; the Miami Valley Centre Mall (in the box by the play area); or at the Piqua Community Farmers Market. Winners of the coloring contest will be announced at Duck Day at the Farmers Market on Thursday, Aug. 2. Winner need not be present to win.

The Rockin’ River Duck Drop is an annual event that will be held Saturday, Aug. 18. Up to 3,000 yellow rubber ducks will be dropped into the Miami River. The first to touch the finish line will net its sponsor a $1,000 cash prize. The second place duck will earn a $500 landscaping makeover provided by Lillicrap Mulch & Timber Services. The third place duck’s owner will receive a $250 shopping spree at Barclay’s Men’s-Women’s Clothier in downtown Piqua. The last and lazy duck down the river will win a rocker/recliner from Town and Country Furniture for its lucky owner.

A single duck can be adopted for $5, a “Quack Pack” of six ducks for $25, or a “Grand Quack” of 25 ducks can be adopted for $100. Adoptions for the Duck Drop are now available through Mainstreet Piqua’s website at www.mainstreetpiqua.com or by picking up an adoption form at Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St., the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Unity National Bank, The Tapestry Angel or Mainstreet Piqua.