AREA BRIEFS

Kids’ church program set

COVINGTON — “Shipwrecked — Rescued by Jesus,” a summer kids’ event at Covington Church of the Brethren, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon each day Monday through Friday, June 18-22.

Kids from age 4 through fifth grade will participate in Bible-related learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, and devour yummy treats, as well as other exciting activities. Participants also will join a mission effort to fund the Covington Outreach Association.

On Friday, June 22, participants and their families are invited to a picnic-style meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by a program of songs and music performed by the kids at 6:30 p.m.

Early registration for “Shipwrecked” starts at 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 18. Forms are available at all local churches.

Covington Church of the Brethren is located at 101 N. Wall St., Covington. For more information, call (937) 473-2415.

Family reunion planned

LUDLOW FALLS — If you are related to the Maggert Family, come to the 75th Forrest Independence Maggert Reunion being held June 22-23 at the John Hoover farm in Ludlow Falls on Route 48 beside the bridge. The invitation also is open to any descendants of Marion Hoover.

Group photo will be at 11 a.m., followed by a meal at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish. In addition, enjoy volleyball and night viewing with telescopes.

The family’s first reunion was held at the Troy Park in 1943 and has traveled all over the United States as well as Canada over the years. For more information, call (937) 698-3151.

Have fun with nature

COVINGTON — The Quest program will be a part of J.R. Clarke Public Library’s summer reading program, “Libraries Rock!” Every Monday through June and July, former teacher and park district employee Laurie Deubner will be on hand at 2:30 p.m. for an hourlong, hands-on program.

All kids interested in nature will want to attend. They can earn cool, polished stone, read new nature books (that also qualify as summer reading program books), and explore nature outside.

In addition, LEGO afternoon is Monday, June 25, right after the Quest program.

J.R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 E. Spring St. in Covington. For more details, call (937) 473-2226.

Learn about animals

COVINGTON — “Animals Around the World & Vultures, Too!” will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 30, in the lower-level community room of at J.R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St. “Natural entertainer” Chris Rowlands will join the fun and parents also are welcome oto attend this one-hour program.

Sign-ups are appreciated, but not mandatory. The sign-up sheet will be located by the library circulation desk. For questions or more informations, call (937) 473-2226.

Guitarist to perform

TROY — Guitarist Michael Kelsey will perform Tuesday, July 17, as part of the Lucky Lemonade Series at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St.

Kelsey is an inspired guitarist and performance artist who blends many musical genres. Throughout a performance, he might make use of technology, his improv skills, objects in the room, and audience interaction to make music not only for the ears, but an overall musical experience for the senses. “Nuvo Magazine” called him “A fearless experimenter … an acoustic guitarist who weaves a multitude of unusual sounds and rhythms into his patchwork quilt of work.”

Kelsey himself ways, “There is a five-piece band in my head. They all have different tastes in music and they are all trying to escape at the same time through my hands, feet and mouth. I hang onto an acoustic guitar and see what happens.”

The Lucky Lemonade concert series at the Hayner is current, regional, original music on Tuesday nights in July. This free series is held in the courtyard and moved inside when the weather does not allow and always includes a big glass of the center’s summertime-recipe iced lemonade. For more information regarding this and other free events, call (937) 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.

Popular duo returns

TROY — Higgins and Madewell will bring their version of “Hippie country that rocks” to Prouty Plaza at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 20. Both musicians have had a broad musical background and their selections can range from Johnny Cash to Janis Joplin.

Erin Higgins says, “It’s really a blend of all different genres. (Jeff Madewell) comes from more of a rock and metal background, and I tend to go more towards country and folk. We both like the blues, so there aren’t many styles you won’t hear us play.”

Fridays on Prouty is a free concert series and a collaboration of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. This series is made possible by generous support of the citizens of Troy, the City of Troy, The Troy Foundation, Dayton City Paper, Kettering Health Network, Premier Health/UVMC, Alvetro Orthodontics and CoriGraphics.