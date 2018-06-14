Council honors member who passed away

BRADFORD — The Bradford Council remembered a fellow council member who passed away earlier this month during their meeting on Thursday evening.

“As we’re all aware, we lost a council member on June 2,” council member Deb Warner said. “Randall Nicks was found dead in his home.” Nicks reportedly passed away from a heart attack.

Council member Jeff Wirrig called the loss a tragedy.

Nicks was first appointed to the council in March, filling the open seat vacated by former council member Tom Moore. Nicks had been living in Bradford for approximately 15 years and had expressed an interest in serving the village by taking part in the council.

Nicks is survived by his parents Jerry “Randy” Nicks, Sr., and JoAnn (Dow) Nicks of Piqua, his daughter Chyna Nicks of Covington; his granddaughter A-ya; his girlfriend Alaina Jennings of Bradford; step-children Kirstie Gillum, Kassie Gillum, Shane Warner, Paris Warner-Oaks, Jacob Oaks, and Montgomery Lemming; numerous step-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jessie Nicks, Janie (Ron Pearson Jr.) Branson all of Piqua.

Nicks earned his Masters Degree in Computer Science and was employed as a manager and computer technician at the Nitto Denko Corporation. In addition to being a member of the council, he was also a member of the Bradford Community Club and the Covington AmVets Post. According to his obituary, he enjoyed motorcycling, traveling, and was an avid New York Jets fan.

The council will need to appoint a new member to the council to fill Nicks’ seat.

Also during their meeting:

A representative from Miami County Fair Housing visited the council, who stated she records claims of housing discrimination and reports them to the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.

A resident expressed frustration about the zoning of a building he is attempting to sell on the 100 block of Miami Avenue. He was referred to a previous decision by the zoning board on the property.

During Village Administrator Rick Looker’s report, he said the banners recognizing local veterans are up and he commended Julie Wombold of Bradford for her efforts on making the project happen.

“I think they look incredible,” Looker said.

Also during his report, the council approved auctioning four pieces of old village property that are currently in storage underneath the village’s water tower, including two old stoplights and two decorative light poles. This item was approved by a vote of four to one. Wirrig voted against the motion. He previously suggested offering the items to the Bradford Railroad Museum first.

The council also approved the cost of cleaning and inspecting the water tower. They unanimously approved Liquid Engineering inspecting, cleaning, and creating a report on the water tower at a cost of approximately $3,375 with a fee of $300 for a digital, professionally formatted inspection.

The council also approved additional expenditures during their meeting, including approximately $4,168 for a sensor control system at Wastewater Treatment Plant and approximately $800 for the replacement of a tunnel at the playground.

Looker also said that he spoke with U.S. Representative Warren Davidson on the former railroad property that the village owns and is looking into developing. Davidson recommended the village possibly working with Dayton Economic Development. Looker suggested having Wirrig and himself meet with representatives from Dayton Economic Development to discuss possible options for the site, which is approximately 30 acres.

At the end of their meeting, the council also gave their support of the updated Miami County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Mayor Don Stump was absent on Thursday evening.

