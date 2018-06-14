Commissioners OK agreements, purchases

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners authorized several agreements and purchases.

The board authorized a series of agreements with the Miami County Family and Children First Council (FCFC).

The first, a grant agreement between FCFC and the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, provides $243,859 for early intervention services.

FCFC Coordinator Beth Adkins said the amount is the same as last year’s grant. The early intervention services were previously a part of the Help Me Grow home visiting program for “typically developing children,” but have since been separated at the state’s direction, Adkins said.

FCFC coordinates resources for the county’s children and families.

The commissioners also approved an agreement between FCFC and the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services for program coordination services, as well as an agreement for fiscal services between the two organizations.

The commissioners voted to approve the purchase of hazardous materials equipment for the county’s Emergency Management Agency. The purchase is a set of four Lid Loc dome clamps, which are used to help contain spills in semi-truck accidents.

The commissioners accepted a quote from Edwards and Cromwell Spill Contol in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at a total cost not to exceed $1,260.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

