Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

WELFARE CHECK: Multiple callers reported a male with a large laceration to the back of his head was stumbling and refusing a squad in the area of Morrow and Young streets on June 11 at 11 a.m. An officer made contact with the male and was able to get him to agree to get his head checked out. The male was transported by squad to UVMC.

THEFT: There was a report of money stolen from a resident who resides at Piqua Manor on June 11 at 3 p.m.

A local business at the Miami Valley Centre Mall reported a male subject was shoplifting shoes on June 11 at approximately 4 p.m.

A complainant advised that an unknown subject entered their residence and took several items on the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue on June 11.

A handgun was reported stolen on the 100 block of Cassell Street on June 12 at 6:45 a.m.

A caller said on June 12 at 6:30 p.m. that someone stole his vehicle from near Mulligan’s in Piqua. The vehicle was found earlier in the day by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was found crashed and abandoned. They are currently investigating the matter.

Walmart employees reported a male stole two tires from the auto center on June 12 at 6:40 p.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip crash on Interstate-75 near mile marker 82 on June 11 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

There was a report of an accident with no injuries on the 200 block of East North Street on June 12 at 11:05 a.m. A driver hit a parked vehicle, pushing it into another parked vehicle. The driver was cited.

LOST: A diamond and gold bracelet went missing sometime between May 28 and June 11 on the 900 block of East Ash Street.

FOUND: An officer was dispatched to a found property complaint in reference to the complainant finding an orange and silver Mongoose mountain bike laying in her yard on Clifton Drive on June 11 at 8 p.m.

On June 12, there was a report of a Glock magazine that had been left in a changing room at JC Penny a few weeks ago. The owner is unknown. The magazine was placed into found property.

TRESPASSING: A caller said there were three intoxicated males on her porch on the 100 block of East North Street on June 11 at 8:45 p.m. They were warned for trespassing and left the area. The caller was warned for disorderly conduct.

A caller said someone was breaking into his neighbor’s house on the 600 block of Second Street on June 12 at 8 p.m. The owner of the property came and did not want the male charged. He only wanted him warned for trespassing. The male was warned and left.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer found a male and female behind a closed business by the dumpster near Rose’s Variety Store on June 11 at around 10:15 p.m. An officer spoke with them, and they said they were “dumpster diving.” There was no evidence they were illegally dumping trash. They said they would leave the area for the night.

A caller reported hearing a boom and said it sounded like a gunshot on the 800 block of Washington Avenue on June 12 at approximately 10:35 p.m. The area was checked, and nothing suspicious was found. Another caller reported a vehicle throwing fireworks out of the window, but had no description of the vehicle.

BURGLARY: A victim reported on June 12 at approximately 1 p.m. that when he came out to his garage he noticed several expensive tools missing on the 300 block of West Greene Street.

ASSAULT: A caller said her neighbor shoved her and then yelled at her on the 400 block of East Greene Street on June 12 at 6:45 p.m. She did not want charges and asked for police to tell him to leave her house for the night. The neighbor walked home.

CITIZEN ASSIST: While on patrol, an officer observed a male wreck his bicycle on the 400 block of Wood Street on June 12 at 8:40 p.m. The male was complaining of back pain and dizziness. A squad was called and transported male to UVMC.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An anonymous caller said there was a male yelling and slamming doors at a residence on the 300 block of South Street on June 13 at approximately 4:20 a.m. The male, who was highly intoxicated, was warned for disorderly conduct and told to go inside.