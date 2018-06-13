One injury in rollover crash

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Medics from Piqua, along with Covington Fire Department and Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies work a crash on Brown Road on Wednesday evening. The crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. when the female driver of the the car lost control, rolled over, before snapping a utility pole. The driver was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment of a reported arm injury. Her male passenger refused treatment at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.