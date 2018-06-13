PHS plans wall for those who gave all

PIQUA — Driven by the desire to “recognize our graduates that are veterans and the sacrifices they have given for our country,” Principal Rob Messick and others at Piqua High School have been inspired to build a veteran’s wall inside the main high school entrance.

“We started talking about it last fall when we were going through the whole renovations conversation. We really wanted to recognize students, former students, that have gone into the military,” Messick said.

In addition to recognizing alumni who have joined the Armed Forces, the wall — projected to be completed in the fall — will serve as a way to remind students that going into the military is also a potential career opportunity and to expose them to the role models and experiences that can be gained from joining the armed services.

“I think it’s such a noble career and I really think we need to draw attention to that,” Messick said. “We do a pretty good job of tracking people with college and where they are going, but kids going into the service, we wanted to make sure we recognized them.”

The wall will be made up of a display that will feature each branch of the military. This background is being made by Brian Quinter of Quinter Creative Signs in Piqua. An interactive touchscreen display will sit inside the wall and allow people to look up veterans using a variety of search options. Search options could include: veteran’s name, graduation year, or era of service. The display also will feature several pictures that are representative of Piqua and its dedication to the military.

Regarding the veteran information on this display, Piqua High School would like to include a picture of the veteran and information about their career on the interactive touchscreen. Plans include to list veteran information going back to the very first graduating class of Piqua High School.

To ensure accuracy, all veterans included in the display will go through a vetting process. Veterans also must be a graduate of Piqua High School and must have completed their military service.

Piqua High School is currently raising funds for this project and seeking donors. Those interested in contributing to the veterans’ wall are encouraged to reach out to Messick by calling (937) 773-6314.

Provided photo A mock-up of what part of the veterans' wall at Piqua High School might look like. The display honoring PHS grads who joined the military is projected to be completed this fall.

By Rachel Hensley For the Daily Call

Rachel Hensley is a freelance writer for the Piqua Daily Call and Troy Daily News. She can be reached at miamicountylive@gmail.com.

