SRM purchases Piqua Concrete

PIQUA — SRM Concrete, also known as Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete, recently acquired Piqua Concrete.

This marks the third buyout of an Ohio-based company in the past 12 months, according to a press release from SRM Concrete. In 2017, SRM purchased All-Rite Ready Mix and Spurlino Materials.

Piqua Concrete was founded by Henry J. Ernst in 1972 in Piqua. Since then, they have opened three other locations in Ohio including the Englewood and Vandalia area plant in 1986, the Fairborn plant in 1991, and the Germantown plant in 2001.

“We are excited about the acquisition of Piqua,” said Jeff Hollingshead, CEO of SRM Concrete. “The Piqua brand has meant so much to the growth of these communities for nearly five decades. For the foreseeable future, we will be operating in these areas under the Piqua name.”

SRM Concrete, also known as Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete, is a Christian-based ready mix concrete manufacturer founded by Melissa and Mike Hollingshead in 2000 and based in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to a press release, the Hollingsheads opened SRM with a simple mission: to produce quality concrete and meet the delivery expectations of their customers. SRM currently has locations in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, and Tennessee.

“Service is our number one goal,” SRM Concrete’s Marketing Manager Taylor Ford said.

With service in mind, Ford said that acquiring multiple plants 20-30 miles apart allows them to send crews from other nearby plants to service customers if everybody is already busy at one plant. These aquisitions are helping them reach more customers.

“It allowed us to expand out footprint across Ohio,” Ford said.

The recent acquisition is also not expected to affect local jobs. “We’re not getting rid of anybody,” Ford said. “We look to grow that business.”

SRM also announced recently the acquisitions of Candler Ready Mix and CAB Concrete in Georgia, KMR Concrete in Florida, and Grant County and Gallatin County Ready Mix.

For a list of the locations and to learn more about SRM, visit www.smyrnareadymix.com.

