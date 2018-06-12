Elections board’s deputy director resigns

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections will be searching for a deputy director once more as current Deputy Director Luke Scott submitted his resignation on Monday.

According to his resignation letter, Scott’s resignation is effective the close of business on Friday, June 29, and he accepted a position as deputy of special projects with the Martin County Supervisor of Elections Office in Stuart, Florida.

“The opportunity presented itself, and it was something I couldn’t turn down,” Scott said on Tuesday.

Scott said that the recent lawsuit between the former Deputy Director Eric Morgan and the Miami County Board of Elections Office did not have anything do with his decision to leave, but the new opportunity was just too good to pass up.

“It was a difficult decision,” Scott said.

He said he has enjoyed working in Miami County and serving local voters. He also commended the other office employees and the board.

“We really do great things here in the office to make sure they have the best voting experience,” Scott said.

“He’s done a fantastic job for us,” Miami County Board of Elections Chairman Dave Fisher said. “He’s a very talented individual.”

Fisher said that he expected Scott would eventually move on from his position at the board’s office, but he may not have expected Scott to leave so soon. Scott has been with the board for approximately a year after being hired in May 2017.

“He’s got a great opportunity,” Fisher said.

Fisher added that the Martin County Supervisor of Elections Office will be gaining “a very good individual, good employee” with Scott.

There are no plans yet as to how the board’s office will go about replacing Scott.

“The four of us will get together and look at moving forward,” Fisher said. He said the board’s next meeting is scheduled for June 25.

“I wish him the best,” Fisher said.

Scott accepts position in Florida

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

