County FFA chapters attend camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The week of June 4, members of the FFA chapters at Covington, Miami East and Milton-Union high schools attended the first session of Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton. There were over 280 campers in attendance, with additional State FFA Officers, FFA Camp staff, and dozens of FFA advisers from across the state. FFA Camp Muskingum is located on Leesville Lake and is owned and operated by the Ohio FFA Association.

Members attending included: from Miami East-MVCTC FFA — Jeffrey Blackford and Justin Hawkins; from Milton Union-MVCTC FFA — Justin Madison Pennington, Justin Brown, and Webb Kress; and from Covington-UVCC FFA — Bethany Weldy, Tory Quintor, Randy Anthony, David Robinson, Hunter Evans, and Deacon Shields.

The Agriculture Education programs at Miami East and Milton-Union are satellites of Miami Valley Career Technology. The Agriculture Education program at Covington is a satellite of Upper Valley Career Center.

The 2018 theme was “Survivor – Outwit, Outplay, Outlast.” During the week, members also participated in various sports tournaments involving softball, sand volleyball, basketball, ping-pong, and corn hole. Additional competitions included group presentations on drug and alcohol resistance, patriotism, reciting of the FFA Camp Creed, rifle, shotgun, and archery. Each morning, before breakfast, campers had the opportunity to plunge into the lake or take a sunrise walk.

During the first day, members met fellow members in their camp chapters, learned camp rules, and participated in a dance. The day ended with a campfire reflecting of opportunities at camp.

The second day included team building activities, high ropes for senior members, a team building workshop by the state FFA officers, and night hikes. The highlight of the day was a guest speaker and former National FFA officer Dr. Dan Schroer. The day ended with a campfire challenging campers to work together as a team.

Members rotated through various nature and environmentally-related workshops including bird watching, tree identification, recycling, and more. Campers also attended a workshop from the Ohio FFA Agricultural Education interns with an explanation the benefits of being an agriculture teacher for anyone interested in a teaching career or by the Ohio FFA state officers. Campers played night games in an immunity-style format. The day ended with a campfire challenging campers to take advantage of every opportunity at camp.

Campers also had the opportunity to attend workshops on canoeing and kayaking or line dancing. Some chose to attend workshops hosted by the Ohio FFA state officers. They also played water-related games, participated in a talent show and dance, as well as a life-challenge by the state FFA officers.

The week ended with a morning cleaning of camp, a slideshow of the week, and a send-off by the state FFA officers.

Members in attendance shared that the week proved to be a positive experience that allowed them to meet fellow FFA members from across the state.