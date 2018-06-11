Ludlow Falls man guilty of meth possession

MIAMI COUNTY — A Ludlow Falls man entered a plea of guilty to first degree felony possession of methamphetamine in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Luke Sellman, 41, entered the plea with Judge Christopher Gee presiding.

The state agreed to dismiss a fifth degree possession of marijuana and not pursue any charges of a female in relation to the incident.

Sellman will also forfeit $2,975 in currency recovered at the time of the search warrant conducted at Sellman’s residence at 117 Friend Street, Ludlow Falls on Dec. 20.

Sellman could face a maximum prison sentence of up to 11 years and a $20,000 fine. The felony charge also carries a three year minimum prison sentence and five years of mandatory post-release control. Sellman was ordered to complete a pre-sentence investigation. He will be sentenced on July 17. Sellman posted bond which was previously set at $50,000.

The search warrant was the culmination of a narcotics investigation involving the sale of methamphetamines in Miami County, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Detectives recovered methamphetamine, scales, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, firearms, and just under $3,000 in U.S. currency, he said.

In other news:

Angela Cercle, 37, of West Milton, entered a plea of guilty to fourth degree illegal use of food stamps on Monday. She faces a maximum prison sentence up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000. It is her first felony offense. She will be sentenced July 30.

Blake Nickel, 25, of Piqua, entered a plea of guilty to fifth degree assault of a corrections officer through a bill of information. He waived his right to a grand jury and a pre-sentence investigation. He will be sentenced June 19.

Otis Branham, 33, last known address of West Carrollton, failed to appear for a final pre-trial conference. A warrant was issued for his arrest. He was charged with fifth degree possession of drugs and arraigned on March 26. Judge Gee ordered his bond to be revoked.

Adrian Williams, 22, of Dayton, appeared for a final pre-trial hearing for a fifth degree drug trafficking charge. Williams failed to appear for a bond revocation hearing and was placed into custody. A motion was filed for in-lieu of conviction hearing set for Aug. 6. His bond was set for $10,000 with conditions and pre-trial services to be notified prior to his release.

