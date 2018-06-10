Garden tour ‘in bloom’ around county

MIAMI COUNTY — Tickets are on sale for this year’s Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour, which will be held June 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The garden tour, which is being presented by Master Gardener volunteers, features a variety of gardens on display that each feature different gardening styles.

Gardens on display include Master Garden volunteer Andrea Machicao’s garden on Fox Run Road in Troy.

“Mostly, I am stressing planting diversity,” Machicao said.

Machicao has a little over an acre for her garden, where she had to remove a wall of honeysuckle, an invasive and foreign plant. She is also working on establishing ground cover to combat other invasive plants.

“I have many different trees and shrubs,” Machicao said.

In addition to removing honeysuckle, Machicao has also had to remove a number of spruce trees due a previous property owner planting the spruce trees on top of landscape fabric and mulch, which the roots of the spruce trees could not penetrate. “It really stressed the trees,” she said.

Machicao’s experience with these spruce trees is a bit of a cautionary tale of not planting trees on top of landscape fabric, which prevented proper root support for the trees. Fungal diseases killed off the top of one of the trees, which was taken down after it was leaning at a 30-degree angle.

“We only have one of the original spruce trees left,” Machicao said.

She replaced some of the spruces with a flowering shrub border, and the spaces in between the shrubs have been planted with perennials and other plants that can be moved as the shrubs grow.

Machicao’s garden also features hostas, day lilies, oakleaf hydrangeas, and other plants. She will also be able to show garden tour attendees before and after shots to show how she adapted the garden.

“Those will be on display for the tour,” Machicao said.

The gardens on tour include:

• Julie and Scott McMiller, 2075 Swailes Road, Troy

• Andrea and Carlos Machicao, 1785 Fox Run Road, Troy

• Sharon and Joe Blesdoe, 110 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill

• Sue and Norv Deeter, 10 S. Church St., Pleasant Hill

• Robin and Thom Ingle, 201 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill

• MaryKate and Bill Peters, 7685 Marlin Road, Covington

• Cathy and Tom Carder, 8400 W. Covington Bradford Road, Covington

“The garden show will be open rain or shine,” Machicao said. “I would encourage people to bring their questions.”

The garden tour can also help to inspire gardeners with different ideas, as “there are a million ways to assemble a garden,” Machicao said.

Sharon and Joe Blesdoe’s garden features a number of perennials forming the background of the garden. According to their garden tour bio, their favorites include ferns, hostas, daisies, day lilies, roses, sedum, hydrangeas, and false indigo. They also have two compost bins and a rain barrel, and they grow herbs in pots and have a row of tomato plants.

Sue and Norv Deeter, who are Emeritus Master Gardeners, will be showing a garden they transplanted from their previous home in Bethel Township. According to their garden tour bio, they have been “adding to the informal development of the gardens as well as continuing to amend the soil in order to transform it from clay to loam through an annual program of adding compost, peat, and manure.”

They describe their garden as an “eclectic array of perennials, annuals, shrubs, and small trees.” There is also a small vegetable bed in what was once a dog kennel on the property.

Tickets for the garden tour are $15 pre-sale or $20 the day of the tour on June 16.

Proceeds from the ticket sales are used for community and school education, scholarships, and other horticultural programs. A few of the programs include:

• Habitat for Humanity Curb Appeal Landscaping

• College Scholarship Program for high school seniors entering a horticultural program

• The Garden Tribe at Piqua Central Intermediate School

Tickets are available at the Ohio State Extension office in the Miami County Courthouse in Troy, Coldwater Cafe in Tipp City, Patterson’s Flowers in West Milton, Lisa’s Perennials and Flowers in Covington, Genell’s Flowers in Piqua, Joanie’s Floral Designs in Covington, Hydro-Growers in Pleasant Hill, and from any Miami County Master Gardener.

For questions and more information, call (937) 440-3945 or visit go.osu.edu/MiamiGardenTour.

Public invited to June 16 event

By Sam Wildow

