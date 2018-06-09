Relay wraps

TROY — After a roller coaster weather ride, Miami County Relay For Life 2018 came to a close on Saturday afternoon at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

After racing a Friday evening storm to get opening ceremonies and the Survivor Lap in on Friday night, walkers dodged raindrops off and on throughout the night but the rain never dampened the spirits of participants.

Co-chairperson for Relay 2018 Belinda Anderson said, “They (participants) just kept walking and walking the entire time.” The luminary-lighting ceremony was delayed as rain showers moved through but “everybody ended up staying,” said Anderson.

Music, games, and a variety of activities were played throughout the night while several buildings at the fairgrounds provided shelter when the rain became heavy.

Saturday morning broke clear and warm as Relay hit the home stretch.

Miami County Relay for Life 2018 had 41 registered teams and 435 registered walkers, including more than 150 survivors participate. The event raised more than $171,000 dollars, far exceeding the $130,000 goal, and money is still being raised.

A new event, the Relay For Life Car Show, sponsored by Troy Ford, drew 27 vehicles to the fairgrounds from as far away as Nashville, TN to support the fight against cancer.

“We are so proud of Miami County for making that happen,” said Anderson.