Students join leadership, success society

PIQUA — The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) welcomed 25 inductees from Edison State Community College during the spring semester. Edison State Chapter adviser and faculty member William Loudermilk led the induction ceremony and Dr. Paul Heintz, dean of Arts and Sciences delivered a keynote address.

Those inducted into the Society included, Danielle Adams, of Covington, Ashley Cross, of West Milton, Kiley Grilliot, of Greenville, Abigail Harvey, of Urbana, Erica Hicks, of Piqua, Boz Howard, of Russia, Christy Hughes, of Sidney, Jodi Hughes, of Piqua, Kyle Jackson, of St. Paris, Carrie Kautz, of Greenville, Megan Kinnison, of Piqua, Kelsey Kirchner, of Conover, Kenzie Maxton, of Tipp City, Danielle Nelson, of Maplewood, Olivia Newman, of Troy, Christ Ramos, of Piqua, Shelby Rodgers, of Troy, Amber Schoen, of Greenville, Jeremy Schutte, of Minster, Justin Seger, of Russia, Kayla Seman, of Bradford, Jailyn Thwaits, of Ansonia, Kayla Tullis, of Urbana, Joshua Walker, of Sidney, and Andrew Young, of Piqua.

Students are initially invited to join the Society based on academic criteria. To achieve induction into the Society, members must attend orientation, Leadership Training Day, three speaker broadcasts, and three success networking team meetings. Members have until they graduate from Edison State to acquire the minimum of 12 hours of leadership training required for induction.

Adviser and Associate Professor Loudermilk is confident that the newly inducted members will give participants a leading edge in the workforce.

“It was great to see these students learn about success and leadership throughout the past year,” said Loudermilk. “They all completed the rigorous five step program which included accepting nomination, attending orientation, attending leadership training, attending at least three lectures, and meeting with a smaller group of fellow students multiple times.”

“The NSLS program does an excellent job of teaching about setting and achieving goals and a great job building community and relationships among Edison State students.”

The Edison State Chapter honored administrative assistant Helen Willcox and Academic Project Specialist Karen Baker with NSLS service awards for their support throughout the year. Dean of Arts and Sciences Dr. Paul Heintz was made an honorary member of the NSLS. Associate Professor William Loudermilk was honored by NSLS for the Excellence in Teaching Award.

The mission of the National Society of Leadership and Success is to build leaders who make a better world. The Society is an organization that helps people discover and achieve their goals. The Society offers life-changing lectures from the nation’s leading presenters and a community where like-minded, success-oriented individuals come together and help one another succeed. The Society also serves as a powerful force of good in the greater community by encouraging and organizing action to better the world.

For more information about the Edison State Chapter Society, contact Loudermilk at wloudermilk@edisonohio.edu.