Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A house on the Beverly Drive was egged sometime over night between June 3-4.

ACCIDENT: A semi tractor and trailer struck a legally parked car while attempting to deliver construction supplies on Jean Street on June 4 at 10:30 a.m. No injuries were reported or observed. An adult male driver was cited for improper backing.

Police responded to a call referencing a vehicle striking a dog in the area of Park Avenue and North College Street on June 5 at approximately 2:25 a.m. The reporting party indicated the dog then ran away and could not be located. No damage was done to the vehicle.

There was a report of a traffic crash with no injuries in the area of Plum Street and McKinley Avenue on June 5 at approximately 4:25 p.m.

There was a report of a traffic crash with no injuries in the area of McKinley Avenue and South Street on June 5 at approximately 5:45 p.m. Both drivers agreed to waive the crash report.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A female subject reported her swimming pool on the 500 block of South Wayne Street was cut open sometime over night between June 3-4.

THEFT: A package was stolen off of a porch on the 300 block of Harrison Street on June 4.

A license plate was reported stolen off of a vehicle on June 4. It reportedly went missing sometime on Jan. 20.

A scooter was reported stolen on the 1500 block of Fairfax Avenue on June 5 sometime between 7:30-9 p.m.

Money was reported stolen from a money mail order on the 300 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on June 1-5.

ASSIST OTHER AGENCY: There was a report of male with knife at Sunoco on June 4 at approximately 4:15 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy was on scene prior to officer arrival. The deputy subsequently arrested the male for drug possession. A Piqua officer assisted in the transport of the male to jail.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a male and female having an argument on the 300 block of Weber Street on June 4 at 7 p.m., and the male subject was trespassed from the property.

Police responded to a call referencing a male subject walking around showing people a gun in his waist band near Kroger on June 5 at 10 p.m. The male was located, and the gun was found to be a BB gun. The male subject was cited for disorderly conduct. The BB gun was seized and placed into evidence. Matthew T. Dunlap, Jr., 19, of Troy, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

ASSAULT: A caller stated an intoxicated male was at 1 More causing a problem and refusing to leave on June 4 at approximately 10:45 p.m. The caller got into a physical altercation with the suspect, and the suspect allegedly bit the caller. Contact was made with the suspect, and he was charged and incarcerated into the jail. Scott L. Coble, 54, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: A complainant advised his residence on the 200 block of Race Street was entered and someone took cash on June 5 sometime between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The complainant advised there was no forced entry and named a possible suspect, who was trespassed from the complainant’s residence.

DISTURBANCE: A female subject reported her friend came to a residence, assaulted her, and took money from her on the 400 block of South Wayne Street on June 5 at approximately 4:45 p.m. The female friend also reportedly assaulted a male resident of the home.

SUSPICIOUS: A male subject wearing a green shirt was reportedly in the area of the 1100 block of Covington Avenue swinging a metal rod at passing motorists on June 5 at 7:20 p.m. The suspect was not located after checking the area. The reporting party was unavailable on call back, and no victims or damage was identified.

FRAUD: The Kroger gas station reported receiving a counterfeit $10 bill on June 5 at 7:25 p.m.