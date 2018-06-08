Alleged child rapist held on $1.2M bond

PIQUA — Piqua police arrested a local man on Thursday who is accused of raping and abusing two young children over the past two years.

Martin A. Glenn, 75, of Piqua, was charged with six counts of first-degree felony rape and six counts of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition and taken into custody on Thursday evening. Glenn was arraigned on those charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Friday morning. His is currently being held in the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $1.2 million.

The Piqua Police Department received a report of possible abuse taking place on March 30. According to Chief of Police Bruce Jamison of the Piqua Police Department, they determined that two local victims, ages 7 and 8 years old and known to Glenn, had been abused. The abuse reportedly took place over the past two years from the time each victim was approximately 6 years old.

This abuse reportedly took place at a private residence in Piqua, but police suspect that there could be additional victims elsewhere.

“We’re also providing some information to other jurisdictions,” Jamison said. He added, “We suspect there might be other locations as well.”

Glenn does not have a criminal history of sexual assault, and this appears to be the first time he has faced criminal charges in Miami County. A preliminary hearing for Glenn is scheduled for June 13.

Glenn https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_Martin-Glenn-mugshot-CMYK.jpg Glenn

Abuse reportedly occurred over past 2 years

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com