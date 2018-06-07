Receptacles available for disposing unused meds

DAYTON — Visitors and employees at five Premier Health sites since April have disposed of more than 200 pounds of unused medications in secure receptacles as part of an effort to combat the region’s opioid overdose epidemic.

The health system received a grant from the PNC Foundation to fund the receptacles, which are intended to assist the community in safely disposing of unused medications at any time. Each receptacle typically can hold up to 40 pounds of unused medications.

Premier Health received the grant through its foundations.

More than 70 percent of people using opioids for nonmedical reasons get them from family and friends, according to the American Medical Association. The diversion of these medications for inappropriate purposes underscores the importance of their safe handling and disposal.

The receptacles are open to the public, in addition to Premier Health employees, around-the-clock at the following locations:

• Atrium Medical Center: front lobby beside gift shop

• Good Samaritan North Health Center: lobby beside retail pharmacy

• Miami Valley Hospital: beside the Apple Street elevators (first floor)

• Miami Valley Hospital South: bed tower lobby outside maternity center entrance

• Upper Valley Medical Center: at the foot of the main staircase in the hospital lobby

Those disposing of their unused medications are encouraged to place them in plastic baggies instead of bottles. It is not appropriate to use the receptacles to dispose of needles, syringes, aerosolized cans, inhalers, thermometers, lotions or liquids.

“We’ve been impressed by the rate at which these receptacles are filling up,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “We thank the PNC Foundation for funding this convenient option for our neighbors and employees to safely dispose of unused medications.”

Unused medications will be incinerated and will not be taken to a landfill.

For more information on local efforts to combat opioid addiction, go to opioidassist.com