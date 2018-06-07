Library event to travel back in time

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will present their third Library Lounge Series program for 2018, “Moonwalking, McDonald’s and Music,” at 7 p.m. Friday, June 22, in the library.

This year’s theme for The Library Lounge Series is “Twentieth Century Countdown.” Each program presents a different time period in the 20th century, and this month’s event will focus on the years from 1950-1969. During those decades, music, fashion, food, and science were all drastically transformed. Baby Boomers, The Greatest Generation, and millennials alike will all be delighted by this blast from the past.

The evening will begin with Library Director Jim Oda portraying a WPTW broadcaster reporting the international, national, and local news from the era.

Representatives from Scott Family McDonald’s will share some history, stories, and treats from one of the most popular establishments to come from the ’50s, The Golden Arches. In 1955, Ray Kroc bought McDonald’s Restaurants from the McDonald brothers. Kroc’s philosophies changed the way we think about “eating out” forever. Today, McDonald’s are found in 120 countries and territories and serve 68 million customers each day, operating 36, 899 restaurants worldwide, and employing more than 375,000 people. Locally, Ben Scott Sr. bought his first restaurant in Piqua in 1974 and thus began the Scott Family McDonald’s business. Today, Ben Scott Jr. and his family own 16 McDonald’s restaurants in our area and are committed to helping charities and schools in the communities they serve.

Also included in the evening will be a presentation by the Outreach Program for the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta. They’ll bring some fascinating information about the life of Neil Armstrong, what led to his NASA career, his most influential missions, and how this Ohio hero was a part of the Space Race.

Finally, Elvis will be in the building! Brian Brenner, a well-known Elvis impersonator from Huber Heights, will entertain the audience with songs made popular by “The King.” For over 15 years, Brenner has thrilled audiences nationwide with his electrifying salute to Elvis, portrayed in a manner that is dignified and respectful.

“Moonwalking, McDonald’s and Music” is free and open to the public, but admission is by ticket only. Tickets are available beginning Wednesday, June 13, at the front desk of the library. Seating is limited, so get your tickets early.