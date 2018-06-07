Bradford man faces gun charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A Bradford man incarcerated on weapons charges was back in Miami County Municipal Court this week.

Timothy L. Hawes, 51, is facing multiple weapons and menacing charges in connection with an incident in Bradford on May 31, including fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon, fifth-degree felony obstructing justice, first-degree misdemeanor weapon under the influence, first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic, and first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

On May 31, a neighbor reported that Hawes was walking around and coming to her house intoxicated while carrying a firearm in the area of Short Street and Miami Avenue. Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded and were interviewing the reporting party when they witnessed Hawes coming toward them. According to sheriff’s office reports, the deputies reported seeing Hawes with a handgun in a black holster “and it appeared Mr. Hawes was going to draw his weapon.”

Deputies gave verbal commands for Hawes to stop and show his hands, after which Hawes reportedly ran into his house on the 400 block of North Miami Street before coming back outside again. Deputies then ordered to him to the ground at gunpoint.

During this incident, a deputy noted that there were several residents outside and children were playing. The deputies ordered everyone in the area to go inside their residences.

After he was in custody, Hawes claimed the weapon was a BB gun, but deputies reportedly found a loaded 10mm Glock handgun in a wood-burning stove in Hawes’ house. Hawes also reportedly told deputies that he had consumed a bottle of vodka that day and had been drinking for a week.

Hawes was transported to the Upper Valley Medical Center for a mental evaluation prior to being incarcerated at the Miami County Jail on May 31, at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Hawes was arraigned on Monday in Miami County Municipal Court after being charged with third-degree felony weapons under disability after it was found that he was reportedly not legally allowed to have, carry, acquire, or use a firearm due to a prior felony conviction of a violent offense.

Hawes’ preliminary hearing on Thursday was rescheduled for Tuesday, June 12.

Hawes is continuing to be held at the jail on a total bond of $18,500.

Hawes https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_Timothy-L-Hawes-mugshot-cmyk.jpg Hawes

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com