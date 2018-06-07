Piqua High School 155th Commencement

Piqua High School graduation at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on June 1, 2018

A grads-eye view of the Piqua High School graduation at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on June 1, 2018

The Piqua Class of 2018 gathers one final time as they prepare to march into Alexander Stadium for graduation.

Piqua High School senior show choir members perform at the 2018 commencement ceremony

Graduating senior Hannah Lambert receives a hug from Piqua staff member Heath Butler as she receives her diploma. Lambert chose Butler as a teacher who made the biggest impact on her education.

Tom Westfall greats newly-graduated Madalynn Mitchell as she leaves the podium as Beth Fair waits to greet a graduate.

PHS valedictorial Cameron Brown addresses the audience and classmates at Piqua High School graduation at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on June 1, 2018

Piqua High School graduation at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on June 1, 2018 https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060118_PHS_Grad1.jpg Piqua High School graduation at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on June 1, 2018 Mike Ullery | Daily Call A grads-eye view of the Piqua High School graduation at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on June 1, 2018 https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060118mju_phs_grad2.jpg A grads-eye view of the Piqua High School graduation at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on June 1, 2018 Mike Ullery | Daily Call The Piqua Class of 2018 gathers one final time as they prepare to march into Alexander Stadium for graduation. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060118mju_phs_grad3.jpg The Piqua Class of 2018 gathers one final time as they prepare to march into Alexander Stadium for graduation. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua High School senior show choir members perform at the 2018 commencement ceremony https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060118mju_phs_grad4.jpg Piqua High School senior show choir members perform at the 2018 commencement ceremony Mike Ullery | Daily Call Graduating senior Hannah Lambert receives a hug from Piqua staff member Heath Butler as she receives her diploma. Lambert chose Butler as a teacher who made the biggest impact on her education. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060118mju_phs_grad5.jpg Graduating senior Hannah Lambert receives a hug from Piqua staff member Heath Butler as she receives her diploma. Lambert chose Butler as a teacher who made the biggest impact on her education. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tom Westfall greats newly-graduated Madalynn Mitchell as she leaves the podium as Beth Fair waits to greet a graduate. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060118mju_phs_grad6.jpg Tom Westfall greats newly-graduated Madalynn Mitchell as she leaves the podium as Beth Fair waits to greet a graduate. Mike Ullery | Daily Call PHS valedictorial Cameron Brown addresses the audience and classmates at Piqua High School graduation at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on June 1, 2018 https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060118mju_phs_grad7.jpg PHS valedictorial Cameron Brown addresses the audience and classmates at Piqua High School graduation at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on June 1, 2018 Mike Ullery | Daily Call