Piqua High School 155th Commencement

Piqua High School graduation at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on June 1, 2018
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
A grads-eye view of the Piqua High School graduation at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on June 1, 2018
The Piqua Class of 2018 gathers one final time as they prepare to march into Alexander Stadium for graduation.
Piqua High School senior show choir members perform at the 2018 commencement ceremony
Graduating senior Hannah Lambert receives a hug from Piqua staff member Heath Butler as she receives her diploma. Lambert chose Butler as a teacher who made the biggest impact on her education.
Tom Westfall greats newly-graduated Madalynn Mitchell as she leaves the podium as Beth Fair waits to greet a graduate.
PHS valedictorial Cameron Brown addresses the audience and classmates at Piqua High School graduation at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on June 1, 2018
June 1, 2018 at Alexander Stadium / Purk Field