Piqua High School 155th Commencement

Piqua valedictorian Darby Bubp gives her speech.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Spare graduation caps sit, ready for those who might have forgetten theirs.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
The Piqua Board of Education accepts the recommendation from Superintendent Dwayne Thompson that the Piqua High School Class of 2018 has met all graduation rquirements
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
PHS salutatorian Leanne Price delivers her address to her Class of 2018 classmates and guests.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
PHS graduate Katherine Dolder is congratulated by three members of the Piqua Central High School Class of 1948.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Piqua City Schools superintendent Dwayne Thompson congratulates Ben Schmiesing on receiving his diploma as board member Andy Hite waits to shake Schmiesing’s hand.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
About-to-graduate senior Robbie Comstock, left, looks contemplative as he and his classmates show a variety of emotions as they wait to march onto Alexander Stadium/Purk Field for one final time as PHS students.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Piqua valedictorian Darby Bubp gives her speech.
Spare graduation caps sit, ready for those who might have forgetten theirs.
The Piqua Board of Education accepts the recommendation from Superintendent Dwayne Thompson that the Piqua High School Class of 2018 has met all graduation rquirements
PHS salutatorian Leanne Price delivers her address to her Class of 2018 classmates and guests.
PHS graduate Katherine Dolder is congratulated by three members of the Piqua Central High School Class of 1948.
Piqua City Schools superintendent Dwayne Thompson congratulates Ben Schmiesing on receiving his diploma as board member Andy Hite waits to shake Schmiesing’s hand.
About-to-graduate senior Robbie Comstock, left, looks contemplative as he and his classmates show a variety of emotions as they wait to march onto Alexander Stadium/Purk Field for one final time as PHS students.
Piqua valedictorian Darby Bubp gives her speech.
Spare graduation caps sit, ready for those who might have forgetten theirs.
The Piqua Board of Education accepts the recommendation from Superintendent Dwayne Thompson that the Piqua High School Class of 2018 has met all graduation rquirements
PHS salutatorian Leanne Price delivers her address to her Class of 2018 classmates and guests.
PHS graduate Katherine Dolder is congratulated by three members of the Piqua Central High School Class of 1948.
Piqua City Schools superintendent Dwayne Thompson congratulates Ben Schmiesing on receiving his diploma as board member Andy Hite waits to shake Schmiesing’s hand.
About-to-graduate senior Robbie Comstock, left, looks contemplative as he and his classmates show a variety of emotions as they wait to march onto Alexander Stadium/Purk Field for one final time as PHS students.
June 1, 2018 at Alexander Stadium / Purk Field