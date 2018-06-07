Posted on by

Piqua High School 155th Commencement

,

June 1, 2018 at Alexander Stadium / Purk Field

Piqua valedictorian Darby Bubp gives her speech.

Piqua valedictorian Darby Bubp gives her speech.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Spare graduation caps sit, ready for those who might have forgetten theirs.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Piqua Board of Education accepts the recommendation from Superintendent Dwayne Thompson that the Piqua High School Class of 2018 has met all graduation rquirements


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

PHS salutatorian Leanne Price delivers her address to her Class of 2018 classmates and guests.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

PHS graduate Katherine Dolder is congratulated by three members of the Piqua Central High School Class of 1948.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua City Schools superintendent Dwayne Thompson congratulates Ben Schmiesing on receiving his diploma as board member Andy Hite waits to shake Schmiesing’s hand.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

About-to-graduate senior Robbie Comstock, left, looks contemplative as he and his classmates show a variety of emotions as they wait to march onto Alexander Stadium/Purk Field for one final time as PHS students.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua valedictorian Darby Bubp gives her speech.

Spare graduation caps sit, ready for those who might have forgetten theirs.

The Piqua Board of Education accepts the recommendation from Superintendent Dwayne Thompson that the Piqua High School Class of 2018 has met all graduation rquirements

PHS salutatorian Leanne Price delivers her address to her Class of 2018 classmates and guests.

PHS graduate Katherine Dolder is congratulated by three members of the Piqua Central High School Class of 1948.

Piqua City Schools superintendent Dwayne Thompson congratulates Ben Schmiesing on receiving his diploma as board member Andy Hite waits to shake Schmiesing’s hand.

About-to-graduate senior Robbie Comstock, left, looks contemplative as he and his classmates show a variety of emotions as they wait to march onto Alexander Stadium/Purk Field for one final time as PHS students.

Piqua valedictorian Darby Bubp gives her speech.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060118mju_phs_grad8.jpgPiqua valedictorian Darby Bubp gives her speech. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Spare graduation caps sit, ready for those who might have forgetten theirs.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060118mju_phs_grad9.jpgSpare graduation caps sit, ready for those who might have forgetten theirs. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Piqua Board of Education accepts the recommendation from Superintendent Dwayne Thompson that the Piqua High School Class of 2018 has met all graduation rquirements
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060118mju_phs_grad10.jpgThe Piqua Board of Education accepts the recommendation from Superintendent Dwayne Thompson that the Piqua High School Class of 2018 has met all graduation rquirements Mike Ullery | Daily Call

PHS salutatorian Leanne Price delivers her address to her Class of 2018 classmates and guests.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060118mju_phs_grad11.jpgPHS salutatorian Leanne Price delivers her address to her Class of 2018 classmates and guests. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

PHS graduate Katherine Dolder is congratulated by three members of the Piqua Central High School Class of 1948.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060118mju_phs_grad12.jpgPHS graduate Katherine Dolder is congratulated by three members of the Piqua Central High School Class of 1948. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua City Schools superintendent Dwayne Thompson congratulates Ben Schmiesing on receiving his diploma as board member Andy Hite waits to shake Schmiesing’s hand.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060118mju_phs_grad13.jpgPiqua City Schools superintendent Dwayne Thompson congratulates Ben Schmiesing on receiving his diploma as board member Andy Hite waits to shake Schmiesing’s hand. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

About-to-graduate senior Robbie Comstock, left, looks contemplative as he and his classmates show a variety of emotions as they wait to march onto Alexander Stadium/Purk Field for one final time as PHS students.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060118mju_phs_grad14.jpgAbout-to-graduate senior Robbie Comstock, left, looks contemplative as he and his classmates show a variety of emotions as they wait to march onto Alexander Stadium/Purk Field for one final time as PHS students. Mike Ullery | Daily Call
June 1, 2018 at Alexander Stadium / Purk Field

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU