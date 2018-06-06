PHS class of ‘83 to reunite

PIQUA — The Piqua High School Class of 1983 will be hosting their 35th reunion party on Saturday, Aug. 4, in the historic domed ballroom on the fourth floor of the Fort Piqua Plaza, 308 N. Main St. The graduating classes of 1981 through 1985 from both Piqua High School and Lehman Catholic High School are also invited to attend.

The evening will begin with a buffet dinner by Mrs. B’s Catering, offering a cookout-style menu including cheddar bacon burgers, Italian sausage with peppers and onions, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, salad, and homemade buns.

At 7:30 p.m., ’80s band Retrobution from Kettering will take the stage and perform until 11:30. A DJ will be provided during breaks, and there will be trivia, as well as memorabilia for sale and raffle. A cash bar hosted by Mulligan’s Pub will be open until 11:30 p.m.

Space is limited, and paid reservations must be received by July 9. The cost is $30 per person, payable either by check to Antoinette Thompson — PHS Class of 1983, and mailed to P.O. Box 1688, Piqua, OH 45356, or electronically with Zelle

(major banks offer it) to Antoinette Thompson and using email address piquaoh83reunion@gmail.com.

The reunion committee is asking anyone who has family members in these classes living out of the area to please spread the word.

Questions can be emailed to piquaoh83reunion@gmail.com. There is also an event page which can be followed on Facebook, “PHS Class of 1983 Reunion (‘81-‘85 welcome).”