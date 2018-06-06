Hospice sets June volunteer training

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites interested community members to consider volunteering to support hospice patients and families. A new volunteer orientation is slated from 4:30-9 p.m. Thursday, June 28.

Hospice volunteers play a vital role with the care teams serving hospice patients and their families, providing respite care, caregiver relief, companionship, shopping, delivery of medications and supplies, massage, beautician and barber services, and gardening.

Volunteers also serve as educators about hospice services in the community, visit with pet therapy animals, and play a key role in honoring hospice patients who are veterans. Crafters and those who can sew create Memory Bears for loved ones, special pillows and blankets and other items for patients.

Volunteers also provide clerical and office support, serve as receptionists, assist with fundraising events and data entry.

Volunteer Coordinator Beth Shrake says volunteers are essential to the Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County mission to celebrate the lives of patients and families. “There is always a wide array of opportunities for volunteers, with lots of flexibility in the time and location they can serve,” she said.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is currently serving an average of over 150 patients per day across Miami, Shelby, Darke, Champaign and Montgomery counties.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is located at 550 Summit Ave., Suite 101, in Troy.

For additional information, visit http://www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/volunteer-services/ or call (937) 335-5191.