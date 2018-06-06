Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

WARRANT: Sarah E. Wilson, 28, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for fourth-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment on June 1.Wilson was originally charged in connection with an incident on the 400 block of Walnut Street on Feb. 13.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of a criminal damaging and theft complaint from an apartment on the 600 block of North Main Street on June 1 at 12:30 p.m. Mark A. Wood, 32, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging and fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property in connection with this incident.

THEFT: A caller reported that she found that there were several items missing from a residence on the 1700 block of Nicklin Avenue on May 30 sometime between 4-6:45 p.m.

A vehicle was stolen from a residence on the 1400 block of Echo Lake Drive sometime between June 1-3.

FRAUD: There was a report of stolen checks that were cashed on the 200 block of North Wayne Street on June 1 at approximately 3:45 p.m.

DISTURBANCE: Officers responded to a report of a fight between several subjects outside of Alexander Stadium on June 1 at approximately 9 p.m.

DOG BITE: Police responded an assist squad call for a seven-year-old girl who was bitten in the face by a family member’s dog on June 2 at around midnight. The girl was transported to UVMC for treatment.

TRAFFIC STOP: A vehicle was stopped and three subjects bailed out of the vehicle while it was still in motion on the 600 block of Boone Street on June 2 at 3:50 a.m. The vehicle hit a parked car and then went into a tree. A male juvenile, 16, was was charged with third-degree felony failure to comply, first-degree misdemeanor hit/skip crash on a public roadway, first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and curfew citation in connection with this incident. Another male juvenile, 14, was charged with fourth-degree felony theft, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, and a curfew citation in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: While on patrol, an officer observed a vehicle rear end another vehicle in the area of Scott Drive and East Ash Street on June 2 at 11:40 a.m. Both drivers denied injuries, and both agreed to sign a crash waiver.

UNAUTHORIZED USE: An officer was dispatched to a suspicious complaint in reference to a male stating he was being chased by another male on West Greene Street on June 3 at 1 a.m. After further investigation, the male was found to be in possession of a vehicle in which he did not have permission to have, so he was arrested and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Dakota A. Baker, 19, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection with this incident.

DISRUPTING PUBLIC SERVICES: There was a report of a 9-1-1 hang up on the 100 block of Glenn Street on June 3 at approximately 10 p.m. Dispatch attempted to call the number back several times, but they received no answer. After further investigation, it was found that a female subject at the residence attempted to call 9-1-1 on a known male subject, but he disconnected the phone line, preventing her from calling. Jerry L. Stewart, 20, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony disrupting public services in connection with this incident. Stewart is continuing to be held in the Miami County Jail on $1,500 bond. A preliminary hearing for Stewart is scheduled for June 13.

MENACING: A dispute erupted over allegations of a male subject flirting with a female subject who was not his girlfriend on the 500 block of Cleveland Street on June 4 at approximately 3:40 a.m. A male subject allegedly choked a female subject and threatened multiple subjects. Mark A. Larsh, 28, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing in connection with this incident.