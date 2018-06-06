Sidewalk ADA compliance program to begin

PIQUA — The Shawnee neighborhood will be seeing accessibility improvements and catch basin replacements under way next week as a preview to future street replacements.

During a Piqua City Commission meeting in May, Piqua City Engineer Amy Havenar said that the city was able to save enough funds from the city’s first round of repaving streets this year to repave some more. Before they repave the streets, though, they will first install ADA-compliant curbs and sidewalks at the affected intersections.

Work will commence the week of June 11 on the city of Piqua’s 2018 Sidewalk ADA Compliance Program Phase II. The city entered into a contract with A to Z Property Maintenance LLC of Troy for this project. The cost is not to exceed $84,500, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

This phase of the sidewalk ADA compliance program will install 44 ADA-compliant handicapped ramps at the intersections along the streets in the street resurfacing project. This work will also replace seven catch basins with the paving limits.

The project consists of the installation of concrete curbing, sidewalk, and truncated domes as well as catch basin replacements in the following locations:

• Cleveland Street from East Main Street to Fifth Street

• Fifth Street from Cleveland Street to Hilliard Street

• Fourth Street from Cleveland Street to Hilliard Street

• Third Street from Cleveland Street to Staunton Street

• Second Street from Cleveland Street to Dead End

• First Street from Cleveland Street to Dead End

• East Main Street from the Y bend to the railroad tracks

• Carr Street

• Staunton Street from East Main Street to Second Street

• Havard Street from East Main Street to Second Street

• Yale from East Main Street to Second Street

• Garbry Road from railroad tracks to corporation limits

• Keinle Drive from East Ash Street to Garbry Road

Parking along the streets may be prohibited at times during construction. “No Parking” signs will be posted 48 hours in advance to notify motorists of such restrictions. Motorists are asked to proceed through all construction areas with caution. All work is weather permitting.

After these improvements are complete, Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. will complete phase II of the 2018 street resurfacing program in that area as well. The cost for the resurfacing is not to exceed $685,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

