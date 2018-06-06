You’re Invited

Project Dawn at FUSION

PIQUA — Fusion: A Spiritual Community, located at 421 Broadway in Piqua, will be hold Project Dawn training on Thursday, June 7, at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the public. Attendees will learn how to save lives by administering Narcan. Come to the training and leave with a Narcan kit and the knowledge to use it.

Vacation Bible School offered

COVINGTON — “Shipwrecked — Rescued by Jesus” is Stillwater Community Church’s 2018 Vacation Bible School. The program is set for June 4-8 from 9-11:30 a.m. and will feature fun activities for kids.

For more information and registration, visit Stillwater Community Church on Facebook. The church is located at 7900 W. Sugar Grove Road, Covington.

St. Mary to hold festival

PIQUA — St. Mary Church will hold its 48th annual Family Festival June 8-10 on the parish grounds at 528 Broadway St.

On Friday, June 8, the festival will be open from 6-11 p.m. with DJ Dave Burnside from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday’s (June 9) events are from 3-11 p.m. with the live band “Switch 2” on stage from 6-10 p.m. Sunday, June 9, festival times are 1:30-7 p.m. with DJ Dave Trissell there all day. A corn hole tournament will be held at 2 p.m. with cash prizes for first, second and third place finishers.

The weekend will feature food, carnival rides, cake booth, kiddieland, games of chance, bingo (Saturday and Sunday only) and fun for all ages. BBQ chicken dinners will be available on Saturday from 4:30-7 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

The drawing for the grand raffle tickets will conclude the festival at 6:45 p.m. Sunday. First prize is $1,000 with 69 additional prizes. Additional tickets will be available during the festival. The winners need not be present to win.

First Brethren offers VBS

PLEASANT HILL — Plan to send your children to “Galactic Starveyors” Vacation Bible School at Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church, June 11-15, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The week will be filled with Bible-learning experiences, games, songs, a snack, as well as other exciting activities.

The program is for those age three (potty-trained) through eighth grade. On Monday, please arrive at 8:45 a.m. so your child can register. On Friday evening, June 15, you are invited to return for a special ‘Family Fun Night’. Starting at 6:30 p.m. there will be a program followed with games and food.

First Brethren Church is located at 210 N. Church Street, one block behind Indians Pizza on Walnut Street. For more information, or to pre-register, call (937) 676-2802 Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or email firstbrethren1@windstream.net.

Salad luncheon planned

COVINGTON — Covington Christian Church, located at 115 N. Pearl St. in Covington, will be holding a salad luncheon on Friday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lunch will be held in the basement dining room of the church. Carry-out is available. Please use the alley basement entrance.

They will have a selection of salads and desserts in their air-conditioned dining room. Drinks are also provided all for a small donation. Their special hot chicken salad will be available along with some new dishes.

The next luncheon will be held on July 20, and will continue to be held on the third Friday of each month through October.

For more information, Covington Christian Church can be contacted at (937) 473-3443.

Free Father’s Day meal

PIQUA — In honor of Father’s Day, Piqua’s Pentecostals will be giving away free grilled hot dogs and cold drinks in the church parking lot at 652 W. Ash St. on Saturday, June 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

‘Live Free’ reading program returns

CASSTOWN — Casstown United Methodist Church will offer its fifth annual reading and activity program this summer for youth entering kindergarten through sixth grade, thanks to the “Live Free” grant provided by the Miami Valley District of the United Methodist Church.

The program will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Tuesday for five weeks beginning June 19, at Casstown UMC, 102 Center St. in Casstown. “Live Free” highlights reading skill development led by college students and church members, and includes crafts, games, music and tips for healthy living. A healthy lunch and snack is also included.

For more information or to register, call Pastor Maggie Sykes at (937) 339-4828 or visit http://Casstownumc.org to download the registration form from the Children’s Ministry page.