Posted on by

Disco fever

,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tom Westfall directs Music Warehouse participants in a rehearsal at Piqua High School on Wednesday morning. This year’s production, Rockin’ Disco, will feature 83 local children. The public performance will take place Friday at 7:30 at the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at Piqua High School.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tom Westfall directs Music Warehouse participants in a rehearsal at Piqua High School on Wednesday morning. This year’s production, Rockin’ Disco, will feature 83 local children. The public performance will take place Friday at 7:30 at the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at Piqua High School.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tom Westfall directs Music Warehouse participants in a rehearsal at Piqua High School on Wednesday morning. This year’s production, Rockin’ Disco, will feature 83 local children. The public performance will take place Friday at 7:30 at the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at Piqua High School.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Tom Westfall directs Music Warehouse participants in a rehearsal at Piqua High School on Wednesday morning. This year’s production, Rockin’ Disco, will feature 83 local children. The public performance will take place Friday at 7:30 at the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at Piqua High School.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Tom Westfall directs Music Warehouse participants in a rehearsal at Piqua High School on Wednesday morning. This year’s production, Rockin’ Disco, will feature 83 local children. The public performance will take place Friday at 7:30 at the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at Piqua High School.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tom Westfall directs Music Warehouse participants in a rehearsal at Piqua High School on Wednesday morning. This year’s production, Rockin’ Disco, will feature 83 local children. The public performance will take place Friday at 7:30 at the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at Piqua High School.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060618mju_MusicWarehouse1.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Tom Westfall directs Music Warehouse participants in a rehearsal at Piqua High School on Wednesday morning. This year’s production, Rockin’ Disco, will feature 83 local children. The public performance will take place Friday at 7:30 at the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at Piqua High School.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tom Westfall directs Music Warehouse participants in a rehearsal at Piqua High School on Wednesday morning. This year’s production, Rockin’ Disco, will feature 83 local children. The public performance will take place Friday at 7:30 at the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at Piqua High School.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060618mju_musicwarehouse2.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Tom Westfall directs Music Warehouse participants in a rehearsal at Piqua High School on Wednesday morning. This year’s production, Rockin’ Disco, will feature 83 local children. The public performance will take place Friday at 7:30 at the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at Piqua High School.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU