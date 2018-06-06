Disco fever

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Tom Westfall directs Music Warehouse participants in a rehearsal at Piqua High School on Wednesday morning. This year’s production, Rockin’ Disco, will feature 83 local children. The public performance will take place Friday at 7:30 at the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at Piqua High School.

