Crash results in minor injuries

MONROE TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Peters and Monroe-Concord Road resulted in only minor injuries, in spite of heavy damage.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. when a small black compact car apparently pulled into the path of a vehicle traveling on Peters Road. The impact caused one of the vehicles to go into a ditch and the second rolled several times before coming to rest on its wheels in the middle of Peters Road.

Troy Fire Department medics responded to the scene where the drivers of both vehicles were treated for injuries were reported as minor.

Tipp City Police provided mutual aide, investigating the crash as Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies were tied up with other calls.

Peters Road at Monroe-Concord Road was closed for approximately 45 minutes while the crash was investigated and cleaned up.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tipp City police investigate a crash at the intersection of Peters and Monroe-Concord Road on Tuesday evening. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060518mju_crash_peters2.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tipp City police investigate a crash at the intersection of Peters and Monroe-Concord Road on Tuesday evening.