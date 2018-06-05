Services for revitalization project OK’d

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission approved using grant funding to make improvements to downtown buildings during their meeting on Tuesday evening, after which the meeting was briefly adjourned when a city employee experienced a medical emergency.

Clerk of Commission Rebecca Cool appeared to have passed out while introducing a resolution on the commission’s agenda during their meeting on Tuesday evening. Chief of Police Bruce Jamison called for a squad, and a squad from the Piqua Fire Department responded. The squad transported Cool, who was somewhat responsive after the initial incident, from the commission chambers for treatment.

During the commissioners’ comment later in the evening, Commissioner Kris Lee said, “We hope our clerk is feeling better.”

During the commission meeting, the commission authorized entering into a project agreement with Poggemeyer Design Group to provide construction services for the city’s downtown revitalization project. The project will include making code and exterior improvements to businesses in the downtown area. Poggemeyer Design Group will assist business owners who participate in the program.

Economic Development Director Justin Sommer said that they had originally anticipated that 15 individual projects would be completed as part of the revitalization project, but due to some of the costs of the projects coming in under previous estimations, “We anticipate we may be able to do more projects.”

The cost is not to exceed $44,500 and will be paid for with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. The city received a total $450,000 in CDBG funding, including its biennial allocation of $150,000 and an additional $300,000 for the downtown revitalization project.

The commission then approved a purchase order and awarded contracts in regard to the Piqua Power System.

They approved a purchase order to A&A Safety for the purchase of a portable traffic control system. The cost is not to exceed $40,000. The power system has been renting the portable traffic control system while relocating electric facilities along Troy-Sidney Road.

“This is a resource we would continue to use in the city,” Piqua Power Systems Director Ed Krieger said, explaining the system provides safety for workers and that other city departments will use it as well.

Commissioner Dave Short said that he saw the system and was impressed by it.

The commission then awarded a contract for a replacement radio communications system for the power system from W S Electronics, LLC. The cost is not to exceed $66,000. The existing radio communications system that the power system uses is no longer being supported by the Miami County Communication Center. The power system decided to pursue a standalone system rather than joining the Multi-Agency Radio Communication System (MARCS) that the communication center uses.

“We just feel like it gives us a lot more control moving forward,” Krieger said.

The commission also awarded a contract for the installation of a replacement roof for the Power System’s #9 Gas Turbine building. The cost is not to exceed $200,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency. Krieger said that the current roof is 50 years old and “had a lot of issues.” The replacement will also be a segmented design to allow for better maintenance of the turbine, which Krieger said saves the city between $1.5 to $2.5 million each year in energy costs.

The commission then approved entering in an agreement with Insulated Roofing Systems Inc. for a replacement roof for the Wastewater Treatment Plant’s operations building. The cost is not to exceed $30,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

The commission then tabled a purchase order to Valley Ford Truck, Inc. for a dump truck for the Public Works Department. Huff requested the commission to table the item as he was not satisfied with the bidding process this item underwent.

“We need time to correctly obtain proper bids,” Huff said.

Also during their meeting, the commission approved an intent to vacate public right-of-way at an alley located north of East Main Street. They also waived the three-reading rule and approved an emergency ordinance enacting and adopting a supplement containing ordinances enacted from Jan. 1 to March 31 to the Code of Ordinances.

During the city manager’s report, Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Chris Melvin provided the commission with an update on the ongoing construction at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and showed the commission aerial photos of the project’s progress. Melvin said that they first poured concrete in October, and they have since poured 12,000 yards of concrete and utilized 1,500 tons of steel for the project.

At their last meeting, Commissioner Bill Vogt asked residents to stop mowing grass into the streets and threatened to expose those who continue to do so. On Tuesday, Vogt said, “I haven’t seen any grass in the streets.” He thanked residents for not blowing grass in the street.

Mayor Kazy Hinds was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

