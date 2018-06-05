Mutual Federal to open downtown branch

PIQUA — Mutual Federal, a division of First Bank Richmond, has announced the acquisition of an additional branch office location in downtown Piqua. The branch will be located at 126 W. High St., adjacent to the Fort Piqua Plaza on McCulloch Square. The new location is expected to open in the next four to six months once renovations are completed and associates hired.

“This is a great opportunity to become part of the downtown business community and improve our accessibility to our customers. We look forward to increasing our community involvement, through volunteerism and financial support,” said Brett Baumeister, market president of Western Ohio, Mutual Federal.

Mutual Federal President Dean Weinert said, “With a growing market share in Piqua, it became abundantly clear that we needed an additional location. This additional office in the heart of downtown will further expand our accessibility to the local business and professional community.“