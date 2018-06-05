Troy Christian unveils plans for arts center

MIAMI COUNTY — Troy Christian Schools unveiled its plans for its $5 million performing arts center and celebrated the center’s namesakes and financial contributors on Tuesday.

The 1,200 seat venue will be called the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) with local car dealership owner Dave and Linda Arbogast who approached the school to help jump-start fundraising efforts for a gift of $2 million for the $5 million complex.

At its future site, the school also announced to the crowd Premier Health’s $1 million contribution to the project. The gift includes naming rights with the Premier Health Upper Valley Medical Center auditorium inside the 39,000 square-foot facility.

Troy Christian Schools Superintendent Gary Wilber shared how the APAC facility was part of the campus’ “Dream Phase” for many years. Wilber said he was thankful and grateful to see the district flourish from 37 students in a church basement in 1980 to today’s campus which serves more than 800 students from Pre-K to high school students and 150 staff members.

“This is the ‘Dream Phase.’ This is the phase that we said ‘OK, God is going to have to do a great miracle to make that come about,” Wilber shared, reflecting on a vision for the campus he had at the very birth of Troy Christian Schools in 1980 when he was 27-years-old working on his master’s degree.

Wilber said he was in the process of forming a committee last August to begin the performing arts center campaign plans when Linda Arbogast came into the office and shared her and husband’s willingness to donate the $2 million towards the center.

“We are looking for this to not only be a Troy Christian place to have the arts, but a Troy and Upper Valley place to have the arts,” said Dave Arbogast. Arbogast said they visited a similar performing arts center in Van Wert which served the community, but was also located on a school campus. Arbogast said their vision for the center would not only be an asset to Troy Christian Schools but “an asset for the Upper Valley and the Troy community.”

Upper Valley Medical Center President Tom Parker said,”We thank the the Troy Christian Schools and Dave and Linda Arbogast for allowing us and inviting us to be a part of such a wonderful enhancement to the Troy and the surrounding area. We all know what a community asset the Troy Christian Schools are and the Arbogast family. That’s one reason why we take such great pride being able to do our part to make this performing arts center a reality.”

The campaign will continue to raise the final $2 million through 2018 and plans to host a groundbreaking ceremony in the spring of 2019. The building will be located between the Troy Christian High School and the elementary and preschool buildings in the 700 block of Dorset, Troy. The APAC building will feature space for special educational programs, two-floors of lobby space for banquet and auditorium seating, meeting and conference rooms on both floors and open its doors for family and community events such as weddings, leadership conferences, rain location for Troy’s summer Mayor’s concert series and other community events.

For more information about the APAC, visit www.arbogastpac.com. To donate, visit the Troy Foundation website at www.thetroyfoundation.org and designate the donation to the Arbogast Performing Arts Center. Donations also can be mailed to Arbogast Performing Arts Center c/o The Troy Foundation, 216 West Franklin Street, Troy, OH 45373

