Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a hit skip accident at Murphy USA on May 30 at 7:40 a.m.

There was a report of a hit skip accident on the 200 block of North Main Street on May 30 at approximately 10:45 a.m.

A vehicle crashed into a gas pump and left the scene at the Shell gas station on South Street on May 31 at around 11:15 p.m. The vehicle was stopped and narcotics were found inside the vehicle. The suspects were charged. Scott A. Adkins, 49, of Covington, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession in connection with this incident. Johnathan I. Reineke, Jr., 27, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor open container in a motor vehicle in connection with this incident.

WELFARE CHECK: A subject called for a welfare check on a male laying along the river bank near the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Bridge Street on May 30 at 9:15 a.m. A homeless male was found sleeping along the river. He was okay and said he was heading to Texas to find work. The male subject said he would clean up his campsite before leaving.

DRUG OFFENSE: Ashley D. Kline, 32, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession on May 30.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A juvenile student threw a rock and struck a garage door while at the school gardens at Piqua Central Intermediate School on May 30 at 9:50 a.m. There was no apparent damage to the garage.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Two females were mutually fighting and they were warned for disorderly conduct on the 400 block of Miami Street on May 30 at approximately 12:30 p.m. A male intervened between the two females, and he advised he was then attacked by another male.

An officer responded to a call referencing a male subject sleeping on a porch and the homeowner wanted him to leave on the 800 block of Caldwell Street on May 31 at approximately 5:30 p.m. The male subject was located and trespassed from the property.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries in the area of North Main and East Ash streets on May 30 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

A vehicle struck a parked vehicle on the 600 block of West North Street on May 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

A traffic crash with no injuries was reported near the Marathon on Looney Road on May 31 at 7:10 a.m.

There was a report of a traffic crash with no injuries in the area of West Water and North Downing streets on May 31 at around 2 p.m. A driver was cited for improper backing.

There was a report of a traffic accident with no injures on the 400 block of North College Street on May 31 at 2:30 p.m. A semi and trailer struck a low hanging tree, pulling down a large tree branch that hit a cross walk street sign.

There was a report of a two-vehicle crash with no injuries in the area of Looney Road and East Ash Street on May 31 at 6:50 p.m. A citation was issued.

BURGLARY: Safe Haven reported a shed was broken into and lawn equipment taken sometime between May 25-30.

THEFT: An officer responded to a call referencing a male and female subject stealing items from Walmart on May 30 at 4:40 p.m. Both subjects were located and arrested for theft. Clara B. Basham, 70, and Jerry B. Basham, 69, of Piqua, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A subject called about a dog coming out of a yard while she was walking her dogs on the 600 block of Weber Street on May 30 at 5:35 p.m. She said the dog approached aggressively but did not attack. The dog’s owner was advised about keeping his dog under control.

SEARCH WARRANT: A narcotics search warrant was executed at a residence on the 200 block of Third Street on May 31 at 9:30 a.m. Evidence of drug abuse was collected from the residence.

MENACING: A complainant advised a resident of Garbry Assisted Living had made threats towards the staff and they were concerned for his health and welfare on May 31 at 9:45 a.m. The subject was voluntarily taken to the hospital.

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver was stopped and cited for an expired driver’s license in the area of Navajo Trail and North County Road 25-A on May 31 at approximately 4:30 p.m. The driver was also cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Ashley A. Hall, 24, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana and minor misdemeanor drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.