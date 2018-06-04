Mulch truck overturns, spills load

PIQUA — A semi hauling pallets of mulch overturned in Piqua on Monday afternoon, losing its load and closing one lane of East Ash Street for hours.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. when a semi tractor and trailer were westbound on East Ash Street (U.S. Route 36) and attempting to turn onto southbound I-75.

The trailer overturned, blocking one land of eastbound East Ash Street. The tractor, although torqued with its driver’s side rear wheels off the ground, remained upright. The load on the trailer, some 20 pallets of bagged mulch, remained mostly intact.

Piqua Fire Department medics were called to the scene to check out the driver of the truck. His injuries did not appear to be serious. His female passenger was not injured.

Straps securing the mulch pallets to the trailer were cut, allowing the bags to fall to the pavement where they were hand-loaded back onto the pallets to be transported to a point to be reloaded for travel to their destination.

Workers from the Ohio Department of Transportation and Saunders Towing provided manpower to move the mulch.

The semi, once the trailer was righted, appeared to be driveable.

The right lane of East Ash Street was closed for a couple of hours as the crash was cleaned up and the mulch removed as was the southbound entrance ramp to I-75.

The crash is under investigation by the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call A trooper from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol talks to a passenger in a semi whose trailer overturned with a load of bagged mulch at the intersection of East Ash Street (U.S. Route 36) and I-75 in Piqua on Monday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060418mju_crash_eastash_mulch1-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call A trooper from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol talks to a passenger in a semi whose trailer overturned with a load of bagged mulch at the intersection of East Ash Street (U.S. Route 36) and I-75 in Piqua on Monday afternoon. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Workers from ODOT and Saunders Towing stack bags of mulch to be reloaded and hauled from the scene of a semi-trailer that overturned at East Ash Street and I-75 in Piqua on Monday afternoon, spilling 20 pallets of packaged mulch. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_060418mju_crash_easstash_mulch2-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Workers from ODOT and Saunders Towing stack bags of mulch to be reloaded and hauled from the scene of a semi-trailer that overturned at East Ash Street and I-75 in Piqua on Monday afternoon, spilling 20 pallets of packaged mulch. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_MJU_4679-1.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_MJU_4693-1.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_MJU_4698-1.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_MJU_4701-1.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_MJU_4704-1.jpg