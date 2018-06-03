Summer rocks at Bradford Public Library

BRADFORD – Registrations and reading logs are now available for Bradford Public Library’s summer reading program, “Libraries Rock!” Pre-registration is required for all events except Movie Monday/BINGO.

Many activities are planned for this month:

• Every Monday from noon to 1 p.m., a Miami County Park District representative will be at the library to help with Quest, the park district’s reading program.

• Movie Monday – June 4, 11, 25; July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; 1-3 p.m. All ages can enjoy a free movie and popcorn in the air-conditioned Community Room. Bring your own snacks or purchase something from the snack table. A movie schedule is available at www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org or on the library’s Facebook page, as well as in the library. Stay for a couple rounds of BINGO after the movie for a chance to win a prize.

• Activity Day: “Bird Sounds” – June 6, 1:30-3 p.m. Age 3 through those completing first grade will learn about the music in nature.

• Cardio Drumming – June 7, 1-2:30 p.m. For grades 6-12. Enjoy a cool smoothie after the workout.

• “Nature Rocks!” – June 8, 2-3 p.m. Miami County Parks will present a Storybook Trail and activities for all ages.

• Water Xylophones – June 12, 1-2 p.m. Kids in grades will Learn how to make beautiful music with glass jars and water.

• Magician Jeff Wawrzaszek — June 14, 11 a.m. to noon. Bring the entire family to be amazed by Wawrzaszek’s sleight of hand.

• Bob Abdou, aka “Mr. Puppet” — June 18, 11 a.m. to noon. This puppet and marionette show will be sure to keep you laughing and your toes tapping.

• Sound Wave art — June 21, 1-2:30 p.m. Students in grades 6-12 can create a one-of-a-kind piece of art using their recorded voices.

• Annual Bluegrass Festival — June 22, 5:30-9:30 p.m. This free event in the Bradford School Auditeria is open for anyone in the community.

• Boomwackers practice — June 26, 1-2 p.m. (first of three). For grades 2-5. The first 20 participants to register will learn to play these interesting instruments. Registration will require students to agree to attend all three practices in addition to participating in a field trip to Dayton Metro Library Main Branch to record the music they learn, get a tour of the Dayton library and visit a Dayton park.

• Activity Day: “Peter and the Wolf” — June 27, 1:30-3 p.m Pre-K through first graders will hear the classic story and the music written in 1936. Children will participate in themed activities and have the chance to see and hear the instruments in person.

June 30 will be the last day to register for the summer reading program. New events will be added, so stay updated by going to www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org or Facebook. Many activities are planned throughout July as well. For questions and other information, call the library at (937) 448-2612.

Activities abound this month