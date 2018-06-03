Commission to vote on downtown improvements

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will vote on using grant funding to make improvements to downtown buildings during their next meeting on Tuesday.

The commission will vote on an emergency resolution authorizing entering into a project agreement with Poggemeyer Design Group to provide construction services for the city’s downtown revitalization project. The project will include making code and exterior improvements to approximately 15 buildings in the downtown area, according to the staff report. Poggemeyer Design Group will assist business owners who participate in the program.

The cost is not to exceed $44,500 and will be paid for with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. The city received a total $450,000 in CDBG funding, including its biennial allocation of $150,000 and an additional $300,000 for the downtown revitalization project.

The commission will also vote on resolutions in regard to the Piqua Power System.

They will first consider a purchase order to A&A Safety for the purchase of a portable traffic control system. The cost is not to exceed $40,000. According to the staff report, the power system has been renting a portable traffic control system while relocating electric facilities along Troy-Sidney Road as required for the city’s Riverfront Redevelopment Strategy.

A&A Safety offered a buy-out with credit for the previous rentals. The Public Works and Underground Utilities departments will also share the cost of the system.

The commission will then vote on awarding a contract for replacement radio communications system for the power system from W S Electronics, LLC. The cost is not to exceed $66,000. The existing radio communications system that the power system uses is no longer being supported by the Miami County Communication Center. The power system decided to pursue a standalone system rather than joining the Multi-Agency Radio Communication System (MARCS) that the communication center uses.

Following that resolution, the commission will vote on awarding a contract for the installation of a replacement roof for the Power System’s #9 Gas Turbine building. The cost is not to exceed $200,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency. In 2016, while rebuilding the thermal block on this gas turbine, staff found that the existing 50-year-old roof needed to be replaced with a segmented roof to accommodate maintenance on the turbine.

The commission will then consider another roof in need of repair. They will vote on a purchase order to Insulated Roofing Systems Inc. for a replacement roof for the Wastewater Department. The cost is not to exceed $30,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency. The current roof has “significant leaking” issues in the department’s operations buildings.

The commission will then vote on a purchase order to Valley Ford Truck, Inc. for a dump truck for the Public Works Department. The cost is approximately $69,981.

The commission will also vote on a resolution of intent to vacate public right-of-way at an alley located north of East Main Street. It is not currently being used for public purposes and is occupied by a private improvement, according to the staff report.

The commission will vote on an emergency ordinance enacting and adopting a supplement to the Code of Ordinances for the city of Piqua. American Legal Publishing Corporation of Cincinnati has completed the 2018 supplement to the city’s Code of Ordinances. The supplement contains all ordinances enacted from Jan. 1 to March 31.

The commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the municipal building, 201 W. Water St.

