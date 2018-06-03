Hayner Center announces call for entries

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is inviting, high school students, adult and professional artists in Miami, Montgomery, Darke, Clark, Champaign, Shelby and Green counties in Ohio to enter a community art competition and share their art at Hayner’s Art’s Alive Festival on Aug. 4.

The exhibition will take place outdoors in the Hayner Courtyard at 301 W. Main St., Troy. The artwork of the winners will remain at the Hayner through Sept. 30 as part of the Art’s Alive at the Hayner Invitational Exhibition. Cash prizes will be awarded in each of the three categories: $200 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third. Honorable mentions will also be recognized.

All two- and three-dimensional media, except photography, are acceptable. The total size for each work is limited to 36 inches in any direction. The subject matter is open, but should be appropriate for general audiences including children. Pieces should be delivered and picked up on the day of the show, Aug. 4. However, there is an advance entry form that is due by Aug. 1. A prospectus outlining additional requirements is available at the Hayner Center or online at troyhayner.org.

For more information, call (937) 339-0457.