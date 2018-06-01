Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: A caller advised her son’s three-wheeled bicycle was stolen on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue sometime overnight between May 27-28.

A bicycle was stolen from a backyard on the 100 block of Mound Street on May 28 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint in reference to the complainant’s gray Nissan Maxima being stolen on the 600 block of Lindsey Street on May 28 at approximately 9:45 p.m. The vehicle was later recovered and charges were filed on the suspect. Johnathan I. Reineke, Jr., 27, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony theft in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a theft of prescription medication on the 400 block of Brook Street on May 29 at 1 a.m. A household member witnessed the theft. Austin W. Schwartz, 22, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony theft in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: Cash was reported stolen from a house on the 300 block of South Street on May 28 while the residents were away. The investigation is ongoing.

OVI: A vehicle was accidentally driven through a garage door and struck the back wall to the garage, causing damage to the interior wall, on the 1100 block of Chevy Lane on May 28 at 12:50 p.m. The driver was arrested for OVI and incarcerated. Dana L. Tripp, 59, of Piqua, was charged with OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

ASSIST SQUAD: Officers responded on the report of a female subject who was unresponsive and another female acting suspiciously on the 800 block of Brooke Street on May 28 at 12:55 p.m. Both females were taken by squad to UVMC.

COUNTERFEIT BILL: An officer responded to a fraud complaint at Speedway on Covington Avenue on May 28 at 2:15 p.m. The manager advised a counterfeit bill was used at the business recently. The manager did not know when the bill was used or who had used it. The counterfeit bill was placed into evidence.

ACCIDENT: A vehicle rear ended another vehicle in the area of South College Street and Covington Avenue on May 28 at approximately 2:50 p.m. There was no damage to either vehicle. A crash waiver was signed on scene.

Officers responded to an accident with injury complaint in the area of North Main Street and Riverside Drive on May 29 at 10 a.m. The at-fault driver struck a parked vehicle. The at-fault driver was seen by a squad but refused transport. The at-fault driver was cited accordingly and a request to be re-tested at the BMV was filed.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A caller advised a dog was locked inside a vehicle in the parking lot at Walmart on May 28 at 3:45 p.m. An officer spoke with the dog owner and warned him for animal abuse.

MENACING: A complainant stated a male was argumentative with him and brandished a firearm on the 1600 block of New Haven Road on May 28 at 4 p.m.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: An unknown male subject was on the 1300 block of Washington Avenue on May 28 at 9:30 p.m. A male subject reported his car was being taken from someone who used to reside there. Jessica N. Napier, 27, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor authorized use of a motor vehicle in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a subject sleeping in the entry way of a vacant residence on the 400 block of North Wayne Street on May 29 at 8:30 a.m. An officer made contact with the male subject who had previously been warned for trespassing at the location. The subject was incarcerated on criminal trespassing. Edward D. Kuykendall, 50, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of senior pranks at the high school that occurred over night between May 28-29. The school advised they didn’t need anything from the police department. They advised they would handle the incident and have the students clean up the mess.

FOUND: A subject turned over a syringe and suboxone he found in the yard of a residence on the 1400 block of Brook Street on May 29 at around noon. The items were destroyed.